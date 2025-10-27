Donnie Wahlberg addresses Tom Selleck’s possible return in ‘Blue Bloods’ spinoff: ‘I spoke to Tom…’

Wahlberg opened up about seeking Selleck’s advice before joining the spinoff, 'Boston Blue'

Donnie Wahlberg recently shared about what his former 'Blue Bloods' co-star, Tom Selleck, thinks about the show's new spinoff, 'Boston Blue.' During his latest interview with Parade magazine, Wahlberg revealed whether his on-screen father, Commissioner Frank Reagan (played by Tom Selleck), will be seen in the upcoming episodes of 'Boston Blue' or not. "Of course, I spoke to Tom the minute I was deciding if this was something I was going to do. And I can’t really get into the details of those conversations, but he’s been very supportive. I can say, would I love for Tom to come up to Boston? Sure. Or would I love Danny to go to New York and visit Frank? Absolutely, yes," Wahlberg told the media outlet.

In case you're wondering, 'Blue Bloods', which aired on CBS for 14 seasons from 2010 to 2024, revolved around the fictional Irish Catholic Reagan family, led by patriarch Frank (Selleck), who had a history of working in law enforcement. On the show, Frank was the New York City Police Commissioner; meanwhile, his son, Danny Reagan (Donnie Wahlberg), was a cop who worked for the NYPD.

In February 2025, CBS ordered a spin-off of the hit show under the title 'Boston Blue.' The spinoff follows Wahlberg's character, Danny Reagan, as he takes a position in the Boston Police Department. Wahlberg and Mika Amonsen are the only 'Blue Bloods' stars who have reprised their roles in the spinoff. In addition to this, many 'Blue Bloods' actors have made guest appearances on the show. Danny's partner, Maria Baez (played by Marisa Ramirez), starred in the premiere of 'Boston Blue' briefly. Furthermore, Danny's sister Erin Reagan (played by Bridget Noynahan) also made a guest appearance in the spinoff.

Now, fans are speculating whether Selleck would make a cameo on 'Boston Blue.' "Tom’s always going to base his decisions on the work and material, and so yes, of course, I’d love to work with him on the show, and when the time comes, we will hopefully craft an idea that moves his heart and makes him want to do it," Wahlberg said. New episodes of 'Boston Blue' drop every Friday at 10 pm ET on CBS.