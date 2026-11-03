‘Riverdale’ star Casey Cott's new psychological thriller gets December release date

Casey Cott enters a dangerous game in first details of upcoming thriller ‘Games We Play’

'Games We Play', a psychological thriller starring 'Riverdale' actor Casey Cott, will arrive in select theaters and on VOD in the US on December 4, 2026, as per Deadline. Vertical, which holds North American rights, will handle the release. Blue Fox Entertainment has acquired international rights to the film and will present it to international buyers at the upcoming American Film Market. Directed by Rachael Dahl in her feature debut, the thriller stars Cott as Jack, alongside Margot Pitts as Imogen. Pitts co-wrote the screenplay with Molly Scharlin Ben-Hamoo and also makes her feature debut. Dylan McTee and Adam Faison round out the main cast.

A glimpse of Casey Cott (Image Source: Instagram | @caseycott)

The film follows Imogen as she joins her boyfriend Jack and his childhood friends, Gage and Freddie, for a weekend getaway. Feeling like an outsider, she becomes determined to earn their approval. But when she is drawn into a tournament of high-stakes games, the weekend takes a sinister turn. As the games intensify, Imogen is pushed to compromise her identity and instincts while questioning her sanity and safety. "'Games We Play' is a timely examination of the universal struggle for social survival, where the desire to belong can become just as dangerous as the fight to stay alive," said co-writer and executive producer Molly Scharlin Ben-Hamoo, as per the publication.

A still of Casey Cott (Image Source: Instagram | @caseycott)

Casey Cott trained at Carnegie Mellon University’s School of Drama before building a career across television, film and theater. His screen credits include the crime drama 'All the Little Things We Kill', the comedy-drama 'Asking for It' and the series 'Katy Keene'. In 2023, he made his Broadway debut as Christian in 'Moulin Rouge! The Musical', marking his foray into musical theater. 'Games We Play' is produced by Taryn Gates and Raza Rizvi, whose credits include 'Lemonade Blessing', which premiered at the 2025 Tribeca Festival. Gates and Rizvi negotiated the deals with Blue Fox Entertainment and Vertical.