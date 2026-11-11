Is ‘The Empress’ based on a true story? The truth behind Netflix’s royal drama explained

Netflix's 'The Empress' explores the romance, royal politics and personal struggles surrounding Elisabeth and Franz Joseph I.

Netflix's 'The Empress' brings the romance, politics, and rivalries of the Austrian royal court to the screen. But its central love story is not entirely fictional. The period drama follows the real-life Empress Elisabeth of Austria, popularly known as Sisi, and her marriage to Emperor Franz Joseph I. While the series draws on historical figures and events, it also alters aspects of their relationship to create a more dramatic story.

Played by Devrim Lingnau, Elisabeth enters the royal world as a young woman who values her freedom. Her arrival at the Viennese court puts her in conflict with its strict traditions and expectations. These struggles reflect the experiences of the real empress, although the series takes creative liberties with her life and relationship.

A still from 'The Empress' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Elisabeth Amalie Eugenie was born on December 24, 1837, into Bavaria's House of Wittelsbach. She was not Franz Joseph's original choice of bride. Franz Joseph was supposed to marry her older sister, Helene, but the emperor became interested in Elisabeth instead. The couple married in 1854, when Elisabeth was just 16. Life at court proved difficult for Elisabeth, who increasingly felt stifled by its expectations.

Her marriage also brought personal challenges. Elisabeth had four children with Franz Joseph, but their relationship began deteriorating just months after their marriage. She increasingly traveled across Europe and pursued interests outside her royal responsibilities.

The series gets several major historical details right, particularly Franz Joseph's decision to choose Elisabeth over Helene. However, it takes creative liberties with how their romance develops. The Netflix drama presents their connection as an almost immediate attraction. Historical accounts suggest that Elisabeth did not initially take a liking to Franz and grew to love him after they spent more time together. Their relationship developed over time rather than following the straightforward fairy-tale romance shown on screen.

A still from 'The Empress' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The show also dramatizes life inside the royal household, altering historical events to fit its narrative. The series is therefore better understood as a mixture of historical events and fictionalized storytelling than as an exact record of their lives.

Elisabeth's later life was marked by personal tragedy and increasing distance from court life. She continued traveling across Europe and remained a prominent public figure. Her life ended in Geneva, Switzerland, on September 10, 1898, when Italian anarchist Luigi Lucheni assassinated her. Her death at 60 brought a tragic end to the life of a monarch whose independence and complicated relationship with royal expectations continue to fascinate audiences.

Ultimately, 'The Empress' is based on real people and historical events, but it is not a documentary.