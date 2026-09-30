Charlie Sheen makes major TV comeback with his father in new AMC comedy series

Charlie Sheen and his father previously starred in 'Anger Management', which premiered on FX in 2012

Charlie Sheen is returning to television with a new AMC comedy series alongside his father, Martin Sheen. The father-son duo will headline 'Happy Jack', a half-hour family comedy coming to AMC and AMC+. Charlie Sheen plays Jack, a lifelong troublemaker whose family life becomes complicated when his daughter brings home an unexpected new boyfriend. Jack has two daughters, Kate and Sam. Kate runs a company and tries to keep her father focused, while Sam is an adventure-loving girl who has some of Jack's qualities. Sam comes back home with her boyfriend Paul, who was once an investment banker but now works as a van life expert.

Jack soon discovers that Paul is his age. The revelation forces him to reconsider his relationship with his daughters and his place in their lives. Martin Sheen plays Jack's father, who also gets some credit for the personalities his granddaughters developed. AMC has ordered six episodes for the first season and has not announced an exact premiere date yet.

A still of Charlie Sheen (Image Source: Instagram | @charliesheen)

Charlie and Martin Sheen have previously appeared together in several films and television projects. Their most recent father-son roles came in 'Anger Management', which premiered on FX in 2012. They also starred together in the 1987 film 'Wall Street'. 'Happy Jack' reunites the two actors for another father-son story more than a decade after their last television collaboration in those roles. Jim Patterson and Matt Ross created the series and will serve as its writers and showrunners. The pair will also executive produce the comedy. Patterson and Ross previously worked together on 'Two and a Half Men' and 'The Ranch'.

Charlie Sheen will executive produce the series alongside Todd Christopher, Eric Tannenbaum, Kim Tannenbaum, and Jason Wang. 20th Television will also serve as an executive producer. As per AMC's release, Sheen said he was excited to return to television with the series. He mentioned, "I’m thrilled to be going back on television in such a meaningful way in an equally wonderful show." Dan McDermott, chief content officer of AMC Global Media and president of AMC Studios, also welcomed the two actors to the network. "What a thrill to welcome Charlie Sheen and Martin Sheen to AMC and AMC+, playing a father and son in this original family comedy, 'Happy Jack'," he added. McDermott previously worked with Charlie Sheen on 'Spin City'.