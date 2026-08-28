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‘Furious’ Season 2 gets major update as Alice's investigation takes a turn ahead of Season 1 finale

The first season of Hulu's 'Furious,' starring Emmy Rossum, will conclude on August 31
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
Emmy Rossum as Alice Black in a still from 'Furious' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)
Emmy Rossum as Alice Black in a still from 'Furious' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Hulu has renewed 'Furious' for Season 2, giving the Emmy Rossum-led thriller an early vote of confidence before its first season has even finished airing. The renewal arrived just days before the Season 1 finale, which is set to air on August 31. Hulu rarely announces a renewal this early, with streaming platforms typically waiting for viewership data before deciding a show's future. The decision follows the recent cancellation of the Hulu comedy 'Not Suitable for Work', which was axed only two months after its finale. While Hulu has yet to release its ratings for 'Furious', the show's viewership has grown week after week. The title has also performed strongly on Luminate's weekly rankings, reaching No. 5 with 2.43 million U.S. views during its first full week. 

Scoot McNairy as Danny Kelly in a still from 'Furious'
Scoot McNairy as Danny Kelly in a still from 'Furious' (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

The show has also received strong reviews online. 'Furious' currently holds a 98% critics' score on Rotten Tomatoes. Created by Meriwether and loosely based on the 1987 film 'Black Widow', the series follows FBI agent Alice Black, played by Rossum. Alice hunts a female serial killer, Catherine, portrayed by Lola Petticrew. Their stories gradually intertwine as both women pursue their own versions of justice. The case soon raises difficult questions about revenge, trauma, violence, and the blurred line between right and wrong. In the latest episode of the show, Alice catches Catherine, but things take a turn when she does not arrest her. The agent instructs Catherine to head to Jay's house as she hopes to arrest her there and subsequently search the property.

Scoot McNairy as Danny Kelly and Emmy Rossum as Alice Black in a still from 'Furious'
Scoot McNairy as Danny Kelly and Emmy Rossum as Alice Black in a still from 'Furious'  (Image Source: YouTube | Hulu)

Meriwether said her interest in the story grew from the lack of female serial killers at the center of major television shows. She told The Hollywood Reporter, "The more I learned about female serial killers, the more I was drawn in  — especially learning that most female serial killers have been victims of violence. That idea began forming in my head, just the cycle of violence and how misunderstood it is when it comes to women."

Season 1 stars Quincy Tyler Bernstine and Scoot McNairy, with Jake Lacy, Rob Delaney, Hope Davis, Rob Yang, and Steve Way in recurring roles. The second season remains in its early stages, and Hulu has yet to announce a release window or reveal details about the next case. Rossum's Alice could return to lead a new investigation, though the network has not confirmed any plot details as of this writing.

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