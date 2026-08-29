Netflix revives ‘Manifest’ universe with a new mystery series

Netflix is expanding the ‘Manifest’ universe with the same team behind the original hit

'Manifest' universe is set to expand on Netflix. The streamer has ordered a spin-off titled 'Arrivals: A New Manifest Mystery' from the same universe, according to Variety. The outlet calls it a 'sequel' that will be helmed by the team behind the original series. The streamer chose a special date and time to announce the spin-off. The announcement was made exactly five years to the minute after Netflix declared that the original series was being revived. Also, the show deals with passengers on Flight 828 (8/28), and the numbers carry significant meaning in the series. Hence, the streamer decided to reveal it on August 28.

A still of Michaela Stone and Ben Stone from Manifest Season 4 (Image Source: Instagram | @manifestonnetflix)

Jeff Rake, who created 'Manifest,' which initially aired on NBC from 2018 to 2021, is set to return as a showrunner. Series co-executive producers Margaret Easley and Laura Putney will be back in the same capacity and also serve as co-creators and co-showrunners. All three will also be billed as executive producers. Warner Bros.TV is on board as the studio for the highly anticipated project. Robert Zemeckis and Jack Rapke will serve as executive producers through Compari Entertainment. Len Goldstein from Tall Baby Productions and Jacqueline Levine will also serve in the same capacity.

The spin-off will be based on a completely different mystery and would feature a new set of characters, according to Deadline. The streamer has also released an official logline which reads, "When a mysterious plane crash-lands in Denver, the passengers emerge with no memory of who they are, where they came from, or why they're here. A young social worker and a novice Homeland Security agent team up with the new arrivals in an attempt to stop a humanity-ending catastrophe, discovering along the way that they are all part of the very puzzle they're trying to solve."

A still of Michaela and Jared from 'Manifest' (Image Source: Netflix | Peter Kramer)

Rake was beyond excited about this venture. He could not believe that the idea that crash-landed in his head one day could become something so huge and meaningful to people across the globe. "To now bring fans a brand-new mystery from that world is quite simply beyond my wildest dreams. 'Arrivals' co-creators and co-showrunners Laura Putney and Margaret Easley have been my trusted colleagues for over a decade. Their contribution to the 'Manifest' mothership cannot be overstated. It was a no-brainer to make them my partners on this spinoff. Together we've set out to create something bold, surprising, deeply human, and full of the kind of big ideas that spark conversations long after the credits roll. We can't wait for a whole new audience — and longtime 'Manifest' fans — to discover 'Arrivals,'" he stated.

A still of Ben and Saanvi from 'Manifest' — (Image Source: Netflix | Peter Kramer)

The supernatural drama series, which was given a second lease of life on Netflix after cancellation, surprisingly became a worldwide phenomenon a few years ago. The show's final season was released on Netflix in 2022. In 2023, all four seasons garnered over 130 million views. The fourth one was the top English show in over 90 countries and spent nine weeks in the Global Top 10 English TV list. Rumors about a spinoff have been rife since the second part of season four dropped on the streamer. A writing room had apparently been opened by the end of 2025.

However, Netflix did not confirm anything until that special date arrived. "We are thrilled to expand the 'Manifest' universe with 'Arrivals,' led by the original creative team of Jeff Rake, Margaret Easley and Laura Putney," Jinny Howe, Netflix head of scripted series, US & Canada, said in a statement. "Their return ensures the creative continuity essential to this franchise, allowing us to honor what made the original a phenomenon while introducing a fresh perspective for fans worldwide." It is yet to be seen how the show will connect to the original series. All episodes of 'Manifest' are currently streaming on Netflix.