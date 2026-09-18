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‘Monster’ showrunner reveals what’s next for Netflix’s true-crime anthology: ‘Ryan and I...’

Ian Brennan revealed the future for Netflix's ‘Monster’ and explained why finding a story that can fit the series is difficult.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Charlie Hunnam in a still from 'Monster' (Cover Image Source: @Netflix)
Charlie Hunnam in a still from 'Monster' (Cover Image Source: @Netflix)

Netflix’s ‘Monster’ has already turned several notorious murder cases into anthology series. With ‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story’ now streaming, showrunner Ian Brennan has revealed that the creators already have several possible subjects in mind for future seasons. The latest installment premiered on September 17, but Brennan is already considering where the anthology could go next.

He created ‘Monster’ with Ryan Murphy, a series that explores the stories of notorious killers and suspects. Speaking to People, Brennan said the list of possible subjects is extensive. “God, there’s so many,” Brennan said. Among the names he mentioned are Dennis Rader, better known as the BTK killer, Ted Bundy, and Gary Ridgway, the Green River Killer. Luigi Mangione has also come up in discussions, with Brennan describing him as “fascinating.”

Rader pleaded guilty to 10 murders in 2005 and received multiple life sentences. Bundy was convicted of multiple murders and confessed to dozens of killings before his execution in 1989, while Ridgway pleaded guilty to 49 murders. Mangione pleaded guilty in federal court in August 2026 to two stalking charges resulting in death. The plea was in connection with the December 2024 killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.

Evan Peters in a still from 'Monster'
Evan Peters in a still from 'Monster' (Image Source: @Netflix)

However, Brennan made clear that notoriety is not enough to get a case onto the show. ‘Monster’ needs a subject that offers enough material for a much longer examination. “That’s what’s so tricky about the show is finding a subject matter that you can spend 10 hours with,” Brennan explained.

That requirement also means the case has to hold Brennan and Murphy's attention. The creators need to see something beyond the crime itself that makes the story worth exploring. “That’s the most curious part of this process is trying to land on something that Ryan and I both find worth the effort and worth the time,” Brennan said.

Charlie Hunnam and Oliver Spenceman in a still from 'Monster'
Charlie Hunnam and Oliver Spenceman in a still from 'Monster' (Image Source: Suzanne Tenner | Netflix)

Lizzie Borden eventually met that standard. Borden was accused of killing her father and stepmother in 1892, but a jury acquitted her. Brennan became increasingly interested in and fascinated by Borden as he researched her; Season 4 also gives ‘Monster’ a different perspective.

Brennan noted that previous installments had largely centered on men, including Jeffrey Dahmer, Lyle and Erik Menendez, and Ed Gein. Borden gave the series an opportunity to explore the idea of female rage. The season expands that idea by bringing together three women whose stories are connected by their fascination with infamous figures. Ella Beatty plays Lizzie Borden, Vicky Krieps portrays Countess Elizabeth Bathory, and Sarah Paulson plays Aileen Wuornos.

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