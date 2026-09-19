Nick Kroll’s new Netflix comedy ‘A Hundred Percent’ adds ‘Abbott Elementary’ star and more

Filming has wrapped on the half-hour series, which takes aim at influencers, wellness brands and self-optimization.

Nick Kroll’s upcoming Netflix comedy ‘A Hundred Percent’ has added three actors after completing production in Los Angeles. ‘Abbott Elementary’ actor Zack Fox is among the new additions, but his character will not make life easy for one member of the show’s central friend group. Griffin Dunne and Johnno Wilson have also joined the half-hour series. Netflix has not announced a release date.

Netflix has also shared the show’s official logline. “The cast will portray a group of friends working inside the thought-leader industrial complex. Their books, podcasts, and morning routines might help us live our lives more perfectly, but away from the screens and mics, these characters are most definitely far from perfect.” Kroll stars alongside Sam Richardson, Jason Mantzoukas and Vanessa Bayer. Further details about their characters remain under wraps.

Fox will play Strick Lennon, a popular live-streamer in the manosphere. Strick is the main competitor to Konstantine, played by Mantzoukas, but he also presents himself as an ally when Konstantine needs one. Dunne will portray Chris, Konstantine’s estranged father, who returns to his life as his son’s profile begins to grow. Wilson plays Alex, the chief immortality officer of a male-focused wellness company and media business who has wealth and health but little companionship.

John Mulaney, Nick Kroll and Jason Mantzoukas attend the Cast Of Netflix's "Big Mouth" In Conversation With LA Times' Meredith Blake at 92nd Street Y on October 2, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

The three actors join Diane Lane, Tiffany Boone and Lisa Gilroy in the supporting cast. Lane plays Suzanne, a bestselling author and media executive with a long career in the self-improvement business. Boone portrays Abby, a new mother who becomes the brand manager for her motivational-speaker husband, while Gilroy plays Jess, a movement therapist who becomes a female-empowerment influencer after leaving the show’s central character. Netflix ordered the series in January.

Kroll created and wrote ‘A Hundred Percent’ with Gabe Liedman, who serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer. The two previously worked together on Netflix’s animated comedy ‘Big Mouth,’ which ended after eight seasons. Kroll also executive produces the new series with Max Joseph and Alex Plapinger. The show has finished filming, but Netflix has yet to release footage or say when it will stream.

“I am thrilled to make this show with Gabe and this insane cast,” Kroll told Netflix’s Tudum. “I can’t wait to explore this high-functioning group of friends who endeavor to live their weird lives!” Liedman also addressed the reunion, saying, “Picture me doing the Dallas Cowboy Cheerleaders’ ‘Thunderstruck’ flawlessly right now because that’s how I feel.” He added, “This team, Netflix, and this cast? I feel especially lucky to be working with Nick again, and I promise to do my best to bring you all something nuts to watch very soon.”