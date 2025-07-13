After surviving 100+ surgeries from a plane crash, she returned stronger — and sang her heart out on ‘AGT’

'America’s Got Talent' showed me there is life after burns,' Kechi Okwuchi said

No other contestant made an impact on 'America’s Got Talent': The Champions' quite like Kechi Okwuchi did. “She’s definitely someone who I always remember,” Heidi Klum had told NBC Insider after Okwuchi's inspirational performance on season 12. Okwuchi is one of the two survivors of the Sosoliso Airlines Flight 1145 plane crash in Nigeria that killed 107 people on board in 2015. “When they found me, I was mixed up with debris and completely covered in burns,” she recalled before her act on 'AGT.' “But I had a pulse ... I had more than 100 surgeries.” She explained that music became her solace during her road to recovery.

The budding singer not only wowed the judges with her emotional rendition of Calum Scott's 'You Are The Reason' but also earned a standing ovation from them and the audience. Simon Cowell was so moved by her performance that he hit the Golden Buzzer. "You want to know what a champion is? This is a champion,” Cowell told Okwuchi during an emotional moment on stage. "I just got the golden buzzer from Simon Cowell, oh my god, I cannot believe that this is my reality right now. Honestly, nothing could have prepared me for that moment; it was indescribable. I didn't expect I was so grateful for it," she reacted. Okwuchi proceeded to the quarter-finals after defeating singer Britt Saasen during the Judge's Cut round with her performance of Leon Russell's 'A Song for You.'

She went on to the semi-finals and once again brought the judges to their feet for her soul-stirring version of Frances' 'Don't Worry About Me.' She advanced as a finalist but unfortunately didn't win the show after competing against exceptional singers Susan Boyle and Angelica Hale. “Her story really resonated. I always thought she summed up the idea of the show,” Cowell told People. “If you’re going to give anyone a second chance, give it to her.” Cowell described his Golden Buzzer moment as "instinctive," saying, “It was a special moment for her and I think she really defines what a champion is,” he added. "'America’s Got Talent' showed me there is life after burns," Okwuchi said. After the show, she was appointed as an advocate for burn victims at Shriners Hospital.

In a 2024 interview with the 'Phoenix Society for Burn Survivors' podcast, Okwuchi confessed that she wished to release a faith-based album. "I've also been recording. I've been working, I've been one of the ones main thing I want to do is um a Christian album, that's something that has been on my heart for a long time, um, and I've WR so I've written a bunch of songs as well," she said. In 2022, she also released a memoir titled 'More than my Scars' featuring Cowell's foreword. In an interview with Houston Life, Okwuchi revealed that Cowell had encouraged her to become an author. "I feel like ever since I appeared on AGT, he has been extremely supportive, which is very different from like, you know what the image he portrays," she said. With Cowell's backing, the 'AGT' finalist continues to inspire burn survivors with her dedication to her talent.