‘House of David’ Season 3 gets a surprising update as production finally begins

The show’s creators had a specific endpoint in mind since before it premiered

David’s story is coming to an end. Wonder Project and Amazon MGM Studios announced on Friday, September 18, that Season 3 of ‘House of David’ will be its last. Production has begun in Greece, according to Variety. Season 3 of ‘House of David’ had been picked up by the studios in July, and it was unclear if this would be the last. Turns out, Jon Erwin and Jon Gunn always intended for the series to have three seasons, and so this latest news confirms their vision.

A still from ‘House of David’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Speaking with the outlet, Erwin and Gunn said in a joint statement, “We’re incredibly grateful to be back in Greece with the cast and crew who’ve given everything to this story. Season Three brings us to the final season of this trilogy – the chapter of David’s life we set out to tell from the very beginning. We’re honored to finish it alongside our partners at Prime Video and Amazon MGM Studios, and we hope audiences feel just how far David has come by the time his story reaches the throne.” As for what to expect from the final season, David, played by Michael Iskander, will find himself on the run as an outlaw and fugitive after being chased from his city. He will spend the season in exile with his enemies, all leading up to him seizing his destiny and becoming king.

Iskander spoke about what it means to him to be a part of this series as it comes to an end. “Playing David has changed my life in ways I never could have anticipated when we began this journey. I’ve grown alongside this character, and getting to explore his complexity – his courage, his flaws, his ambition, and the weight of the choices he makes—has been an extraordinary experience. Knowing this is our final season makes every moment feel that much more significant. I’m incredibly grateful to have been entrusted with this role, and I can’t wait for audiences to see where we take David in this final chapter,” he said.

A still from ‘House of David’ (Image Source: Prime Video)

Ali Suliman returns as King Saul and Ayelet Zurer returns as Queen Ahinoam. The rest of the cast includes Indy Lewis, Yali Topol Margalith, Ethan Kai, Sam Otto, Oded Fehr, Louis Ferreira, Davood Ghadami, Aury Alby, and Alexander Uloom. The series initially gained traction by telling David’s story of his journey from being a shepherd to a warrior to a king. Earlier this year, the series expanded the universe by introducing a Moses special that also starred Ben Kingsley and O-T Fagbenle.

Filming in Greece for the final season means the production will stick to the country it has been shot in since the beginning. There’s no announced premiere date for Season 3. As the final season of ‘House of David’ approaches, the creators have made it clear they did not leave any stones unturned in their efforts to properly tell this story. Erwin and Gunn have been vocal about their belief that every episode should serve a purpose and provide value, which is why Season 3 is significant. Having said that, it’s clear the end of the road is coming for this series.