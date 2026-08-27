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‘Aladdin’ and ‘Bridgerton’ stars tapped to feature in Netflix’s upcoming Roald Dahl series

Netflix assembles a star-studded cast for its upcoming Roald Dahl adaptation
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
PUBLISHED 1 HOUR AGO
A still of (L) Nicola Coughlan and (R) Naomi Scott (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @nicolacoughlan; (R)@naomigscott)
A still of (L) Nicola Coughlan and (R) Naomi Scott (Cover Image Source: Instagram | (L) @nicolacoughlan; (R)@naomigscott)

Netflix is all set to bring Roald Dahl's stories to life. The streamer is planning to make a six-part drama that will adapt several of the writer's short stories. Danny Brocklehurst, known for his work in 'Fool Me Once,' has already been hired to pen scripts for the upcoming series, according to Deadline. The streamer has gathered an incredible ensemble for the series. They have brought on board several big names. 'Bridgerton' star Nicola Coughlan, 'The Crown' headturner Imelda Staunton, and 'The Wire' actor Dominic West have been tapped to play pivotal parts. They will also be joined by Josh Finan (Say Nothing), Naomi Scott (Smile 2), Carmen Ejogo (The Penguin), Toby Jones (MobLand), Christine Tremarco (Adolescence), Clarke Peters (The Boroughs), and Michael Socha (The Cage). 

CANNES, FRANCE - APRIL 28: Nicola Coughlan attends the 8th Canneseries International Festival at Palais des Festivals on April 28, 2025 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images)
Nicola Coughlan attends the 8th Canneseries International Festival at Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Marc Piasecki)

Brocklehurst is elated to be part of the show. The 'Fool Me Once' alum has been a long-time fan of Dahl, calling him one of his first inspirations as a writer. "His enthralling, macabre and always unexpected tales gave life to vibrant, larger-than-life characters like The Landlady, Mister Boggis and the mysterious Fingersmith," he said. "To be given the chance to bring these characters to life in a contemporary setting is a dream come true. Netflix has also released an official logline for the show. "Brocklehurst weaves a deliciously twisted tale through Roald Dahl's iconic short stories. A young couple, marooned in a faded seaside town, navigate conmen, adulterers, murderous mothers and snake charmers as they attempt to escape before their own fate is sealed," the logline reads. 

Carmen posing for the camera
Carmen posing for the camera — (Image Source: Instagram | @carmenejogo)

Suzanne Mackie, who was previously involved with 'The Crown,' will be producing the project. She and Gabriel Silver will also serve as executive producers through Orchid Pictures. Brocklehurst has also been billed as an executive producer. Sarah Lewis is on board as a series producer. Runyararo Mapfumo and Ben Gregor are directing the venture. The series is currently under production. Filming is underway in Manchester. 

A still from 'Matilda'
A still from 'Matilda' — (Image Source: Netflix)

The show is proof that the streamer wants to continue producing content from Roald Dahl's massive IP. The streamer acquired the rights in 2021, when it purchased the Roald Dahl Story Company. Since then, the streamer has released 'Matilda,' a musical based on one of Dahl's acclaimed works. Netflix is also in the midst of developing an animated movie based on Dahl's 'Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,' according to Variety. They have also greenlit a reality show named 'The Golden Ticket,' also based on Willy Wonka's universe. 

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