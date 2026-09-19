‘Monster’ showrunner reveals why Aileen Wuornos appears in Lizzie Borden’s story

‘Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,’ starring Ella Beatty and Sarah Paulson, is currently streaming on Netflix

'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story,' like its predecessors, has captivated the audience. The season follows Lizzie Borden (Ella Beatty), who was suspected in the 1892 axe murders of her father and stepmother in Fall River, Massachusetts. Fans were startled with every twist and turn, but the one that shocked everyone was the appearance of the notorious Aileen Wuornos. Sarah Paulson, who played Aileen, starting from episode 4, titled 'R.I.P. (Rest in Pestilence) Abby Borden,' was surprising, as the serial killer lived a century apart from the titular character. She committed the murders, which gave her a place in public memory between 1989 and 1990.

A still of Aileen from 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' — (Image Source: Netflix)

Aileen and Lizzie's connection is evident from the former's first scene. She was talking to a man who later becomes her victim and told him that her name was "Lizzie Borden." Ian Brennan, the showrunner and creator of the anthology, said to PEOPLE that the Aileen in the show "was fascinated" with Lizzie. The show continues to build on this connection. At one point, she is seen seeking comfort while reading the titular killer's biography in a room with Shelby (Jessie Lee). In a monologue, Aileen cites Lizzie as a feminist icon and an inspiration for the murders that eventually land her in jail. "She gave the world a warning that women shouldn't stand for this s**t anymore," 'Monster's' Aileen said. "The way women are treated, still, to this day, that's why I'm gonna do something about it." In the finale, Aileen is executed for her crimes and is seen guided to the afterlife by Lizzie and Bridget Sullivan (Vicky Krieps).

A still of Aileen from 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' — (Image Source: Netflix)

There is no real-life evidence of this fascination. But the creators still took the fictional liberty because they wanted to highlight female violence in the 19th century, 20th century, and present-day society, and how differently it is perceived. "That’s why when Aileen Wuornos comes into the show," Brennan explained. "That contrast comes in much clearer ... What is the Lizzie of our world? How is she treated? And how does she lash out?" In 1893, people struggled to believe that a woman could have so much rage, but just a century later, Lizzie killed as a result of that rage.

A still of Aileen and Shelby from 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' — (Image Source: Netflix)

"We wanted to touch on the idea of female rage not being just one isolated event, but something that reaches into both the deep past and also into the present. When Aileen Wuornos enters the picture, it's just magnificent. It felt important to us to keep drawing the line to say that this isn't just a historical thing — this is something that is happening today. The repression that drove her crazy and made her do this horrific act, it's still there. It's still around us," Brennan shared with Collider. "Women only had the vote in 1920, and there are still people — half the internet — who would like to go back to that. It's a myth to think that's somehow in our past. Also, in general, you run such a risk of letting it feel like a stuffy period piece. Something about adding music, when it's right, immediately makes it feel more contemporary." 'Monster: The Lizzie Borden Story' is currently streaming on Netflix.