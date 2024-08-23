'Dateline NBC’: Who killed Nicolas Morelos? The grudge that turned a colleague into sinister killer

Nicolas Morelos was a man with many enemies both in personal and work life

ARIZONA, CALIFORNIA: It is a riveting tale of murder, as investigated by 'Dateline NBC', that ended the life of Nicolas Morelos. In a very unlikely workplace grudge, something that seemed so very ordinary became something chilling. Nicolas Morelos was found fatally shot multiple times inside his residence in Tucson.

A most likely suspect in the murder case proved to be a co-worker named James Lapan, who had been in a grudge and had problems with Morelos at work for some time. As the case unfolds what pushed Lapan to do what he did, one can realize how this deep-seated resentment has turned professional rivalry into a deadly reality.

Who was Nicolas Morelos?

Nicolas Morelos had a reputation as an ex-Marine, hard-nosed and no-nonsense, at least at work. He was the maintenance director for Marana Aerospace Solutions in Arizona, gruff in his management style, which generally meant heated clashes with colleagues, making him a figure of respect and resentment in equal measure around the office.

However, except for his work, Morelos had an unhappy personal life. A womanizer, he was involved in several romantic relationships, which, at times, overlapped with each other. He finally got engaged with Kristina Trepanitis who claimed that she saw the tender side of him.

Sadly, Morelos's life ended when he was shot dead inside his home on July 18, 2016, in Tucson, Arizona. The murder seemed to be intentional—he was shot multiple times. The violent act raised a lot of questions, with investigators checking into Morelos's enemies list from both his job and his romantic entanglements to know who did the crime.

Nicolas Morelos was a tough boss at work (@nbc)

Who was Nicolas Morelos’s fiancé Kristina Trepanitis?

Kristina Trepanitis was the fiancée of Nicolas Morelos, a man who she adored and held in great esteem. Previously in her life, before she came across Morelos, Trepanitis waited for the right person for a long time. After meeting Nicolas, she felt she had met the man she was supposed to marry. Trepanitis saw another side of Morelos that few others did—she described him as loving and caring, someone who read voraciously, enjoyed tending to his plants, and loved spending time with his dog, Smokey.

Their relationship brought her immense joy, making her look forward to the future with great anticipation. She often spoke about how fortunate she felt that he would be her groom and eagerly awaited their wedding. However, their dreams were abruptly shattered when Morelos was tragically murdered in July 2016. Trepanitis discovered his body after growing concerned when he missed his daily morning message. The trauma of losing Nicolas in such a brutal way was a profoundly heartbreaking experience for her.

Nicolas Morelos was engaged with Kristina Trpanitis (@nbc)

Nicolas Morelos’s body was shot dead at his residence

The body of Nicolas Morelos was discovered at his Tucson, Arizona, home on July 18, 2016. His fiancée, Kristina Trepanitis, made the grim discovery that morning when he had not contacted her as usual.

Nicolas had been shot eight times, one of the bullets was to his head. The scene looked awful, as if a massacre had happened, with bullet holes everywhere and 11 casings about the body. This news is deeply shocking, as the man was brutally murdered, leaving behind numerous friends and family. He was a well-respected figure in his community, serving as the director of maintenance at Marana Aerospace Solutions.

The investigation revealed that Nicolas had lots of enemies from his personal life and work; again, this made the case even more complicated. His robust character and image as a ladies's man created tensions with several people, and thus the police had to consider a long list of suspects before they could identify the real killer.

Nicolas Morelos's body was found at his home (@nbc)

What was Nicolas Morelos’s problem with his co-workers?

Nicolás Morelos was regarded as the authority figure at Marana Aerospace Solutions, known for his strength, toughness, and intimidating presence. As the director of maintenance, he was seen as a serious and no-nonsense leader, which sometimes created tension with his co-workers.

One of the main issues that Nicolas has with his co-workers concerns his style of management: he was a "hard-ass," and his being a hard-nosed-type manager has resulted in so many complaints with Human Resources. Most complaints are usually lodged with him being too demanding and not being as nice to people.



Aside from his strict management style, Nicolas also encountered some personal problems with a few of his co-workers due to his supposed womanizing. He dated several women from work, which caused them—and others as well—to envy and compete amongst themselves, thus complicating his relationships at work and making him have more antagonists.



Police reveals Nicolas' trouble at work (@oxygen)

Police found Nicolas Morelos’s colleague James Lapan suspicious

There were several reasons why the police considered James Lapan a prime suspect for the murder of Nicolas Morelos. James was dating one of the girlfriends that Nicolas had left behind, Jessica; however, he had a history of being a jealous boyfriend with complaints against Nicolas.

He had a noticeable cut on his arm, which raised further concern, especially given the presence of broken glass and blood at the crime scene. The investigation intensified when authorities discovered 18 boxes of .45 caliber shell casings at James's home—matching the ammunition used to kill Nicolas. This forensic evidence established a strong connection between James and the crime, making him a prime suspect.

Nicolas Morelos was shot multiple times (@msnbc)

James Lapan killed Nicolas Morelos because he gave him ‘hard time’ at work

James Lapan was suspected of killing Nicolas Morelos because of ongoing workplace conflicts. Lapan, an inspector of safety, had experienced several issues with Morelos, his boss, at Marana Aerospace Solutions. Morelos has been reported as 'critical' of Lapan for parking in restricted areas and using personal devices during work hours.

This tense relationship, added to Lapan's jealousy and personal issues, helped to strengthen the suspicions that he might have wanted to take some kind of revenge. The police's further examination suggested that Lapan had a motive and the means to execute the murder.

James Lapan killed Nicolas Morelos (@arizona daily star)

James Lapan was sentenced life imprisonment in 2018

James Lapan was sentenced to life in prison in 2018 for murdering Nicolas Morelos of Longmont. Evidence led investigators to Lapan as the killer. Authorities found critical items that linked him to the crime, including bullet casings and clothing stained with blood.

Although Lapan had initially denied any wrongdoing and even presented an alibi, it was forensic evidence and witness testimony that finally nailed his guilt. The court sentenced him to life in prison without parole, thereby declaring that he was to spend the remainder of his life behind bars.

James Lapan was sentenced to life in prison (@oxygen)

'Dateline NBC' airs Fridays at 10 pm ET.