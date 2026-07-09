Will there be a Season 4 of ‘Survival of the Thickest’? Here’s what we know about Mavis Beaumont’s future

After the latest episodes dropped, fans started asking about Season 4. Here’s everything viewers need to know about the Netflix comedy’s future.

Fans who have already finished binge-watching ‘Survival of the Thickest’ Season 3 may be hoping Netflix has another chapter waiting in the wings. Unfortunately for viewers, that is not the case. The Michelle Buteau-led comedy-drama has officially reached the end of its run, and there are no plans for a fourth season. The final batch of episodes arrived on Netflix on July 2, bringing Mavis Beaumont’s story to a close. While many streaming series disappear without warning, ‘Survival of the Thickest’ had a very different path. Rather than being abruptly cut short, the show’s ending was planned ahead of time by Netflix and its creative team. That distinction is important because some fans may mistake the show’s conclusion for a cancellation.

A still from 'Survival of the Thickest' Season 2 (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Vanessa Clifton)

The series, created by Michelle Buteau and Danielle Sanchez Witzel, is based on Buteau’s memoir of the same name. It follows Mavis Beaumont, a stylist whose life takes an unexpected turn after a painful breakup. As she rebuilds her confidence and career, she leans on friendships, embraces new opportunities, and learns to move forward on her own terms. Since premiering in July 2023, the comedy found a loyal audience that connected with its humor, romance, and message of self-acceptance. Those viewers helped fuel expectations that the series could continue for several more years. Netflix appeared to support that momentum early on. In 2024, the streamer renewed the show for a second season, which eventually premiered on March 27, 2025. Not long after, another renewal followed.

A still from 'Survival of the Thickest' Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Vanessa Clifton)

In May 2025, Netflix announced that ‘Survival of the Thickest’ would return for a third season. That announcement, however, came with one very important detail. Netflix also confirmed that Season 3 would serve as the series finale. Because of that decision, there is no fourth season currently in development, nor has Netflix hinted at changing course. The story viewers watched this month was always intended to be the final chapter for Mavis and the people around her. Moreover, knowing in advance that Season 3 would close the series allowed the writers to shape an ending without leaving major storylines hanging. Buteau recently explained why having that certainty made a huge difference during production.

A still from 'Survival of the Thickest' Season 3 (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Greg Endries)

Speaking with Gayety, the actress said the opportunity to finish the series on their own terms felt unusual for television. “It was really a gift knowing that it was going to be the last season,” Buteau said. She went on to explain that, “Oftentimes in television, you try to make the best season possible for a pickup, and then it’s impossible not to think, ‘Oh man, did I do a good enough job? Is that why it wasn’t picked up?’ But truly that wasn’t this.” Instead of dealing with those questions, Buteau and the creative team were able to focus entirely on giving Mavis Beaumont’s story a proper ending.