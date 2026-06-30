'One Piece' Season 3 gets major filming update as Netflix live-action sets 2027 window

The Straw Hats are gearing up for their biggest adventure yet as Netflix’s 'One Piece' Season 3 brings the legendary Alabasta arc to life.

Netflix has shared a new update on 'One Piece' Season 3, and it is a big one for fans waiting to see the Straw Hats head to Alabasta. The streamer confirmed that production on the third season of the live-action adaptation has officially wrapped. The upcoming chapter 'One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta' will bring one of the manga and anime’s important arcs to the Netflix series. While an exact premiere date has not yet been announced, Netflix has confirmed that the new season will arrive in 2027.

A still of the Straw Hat Pirates from the adventure series 'One Piece' Season 2 (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @onepiecenetflix)

The update came from Netflix’s official account, which shared, “The cameras have stopped rolling, but the journey is far from over. ONE PIECE Season 3 has officially wrapped production.” The official account also shared a fresh behind-the-scenes photo from the Cape Town, South Africa set, featuring Iñaki Godoy as Luffy alongside Emily Rudd (Nami), Mackenyu (Zoro), Jacob Romero (Usopp), Taz Skylar (Sanji), and Charithra Chandran as Princess Vivi. It’s a nice look at the crew back together after Season 2 set up their mission to help Vivi.

That's a wrap on ONE PIECE SEASON 3 🏴‍☠️ pic.twitter.com/TbblBbUdsh — Netflix (@netflix) June 30, 2026

As for the story, 'One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta' will follow Luffy and the Straw Hat crew after they agree to help Princess Vivi save her homeland. Alabasta is facing a rebellion that threatens to tear the country apart. The rebellion is secretly being fueled by Sir Crocodile, also known as Mr. 0, who is one of the Seven Warlords of the Sea. He is working with Baroque Works, an underground syndicate seeking to take control of Alabasta. The returning cast includes Godoy as Luffy, Mackenyu as Zoro, Rudd as Nami, Romero as Usopp, and Skylar as Sanji. Chandran will also return as Princess Vivi, whose homeland is at the center of the Alabasta storyline. Mikaela Hoover is returning as Tony Tony Chopper, while Joe Manganiello plays Mr. 0, Lera Abova plays Miss All Sunday, and Sendhil Ramamurthy plays Alabasta King Nefertari Cobra. Netflix also confirmed that Hoover, Manganiello, Abova, and Ramamurthy have been upped to series regulars for Season 3.

A still from 'One Piece' (Image Source: Instagram | @onepiecenetflix)

The season will also introduce new characters from the Alabasta arc. Xolo Maridueña, known for 'Cobra Kai,' has joined as Portgas D. Ace, while Cole Escola will play Bon Clay. Daisy Head, who appeared in 'Shadow and Bone' and 'Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves,' will play Baroque Works agent Miss Doublefinger. Awdo Awdo has also joined the cast as Mr. 1. These additions point to a season that will spend more time with Baroque Works and the political crisis in Alabasta. The live-action 'One Piece' first premiered on Netflix in August 2023, and became one of the streamer’s most successful anime-to-live-action adaptations. 'One Piece: The Battle of Alabasta' will continue the story in 2027. With filming now complete, Netflix has moved the show one step closer to bringing Luffy, Vivi, and the Straw Hats’ Alabasta adventure to screen.