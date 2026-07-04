‘Project Hail Mary’ ending explained: Here’s how Ryland Grace saves Earth with his alien friend Rocky

Ryan Gosling’s mission succeeds in ‘Project Hail Mary’, but the ending takes an unexpected turn that leaves him making one life-changing decision.

‘Project Hail Mary’, based on Andy Weir’s bestselling novel, follows Ryan Gosling as former molecular biologist and middle school science teacher Ryland Grace. He wakes up alone aboard a spacecraft with no memory of who he is or why he’s in deep space. As pieces of his memory slowly return, viewers discover that his mission is nothing less than finding a way to stop Earth’s sun from dying. Here’s how he did it. At the beginning of the film, Grace wakes from a medically induced coma aboard the Hail Mary spacecraft. The journey to another star system lasted around four to five years from his own perspective, as he spent nearly the entire trip unconscious. The ship traveled close to the speed of light. Due to time dilation, much more time passed back on Earth. By the time he reached his destination near Tau Ceti, roughly 13 years had already gone by on Earth. Grace was not originally alone on the mission.

Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace in a still from 'Project Hail Mary' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Project Hail Mary)

Two other astronauts were meant to accompany him, but both died in suspended animation during the journey. As his memories return, Grace also realizes he never volunteered for the mission. Instead, Commander Eva Stratt (Sandra Hüller) secretly dr**ged him, placed him into a coma, and launched him into space against his will. The danger facing Earth comes from microscopic organisms called astrophage. These tiny single-celled life forms feed on energy from stars. As they multiply, they slowly drain sunlight, causing stars to lose brightness. Earth’s sun is one of their targets. Scientists eventually discover that the astrophage breed near Venus before traveling across space. They also notice something unusual. One nearby star, Tau Ceti, appears untouched by the organisms. That mystery becomes humanity’s only hope. Grace is sent to investigate why Tau Ceti escaped the infestation, believing the answer could save Earth before the weakening sun causes global disaster.

Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace in a still from 'Project Hail Mary' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Project Hail Mary)

After arriving in the Tau Ceti system, Grace makes one of humanity’s greatest discoveries. He encounters an intelligent alien from the planet Erid. Grace names him Rocky (James Ortiz). Although they cannot understand each other’s language at first, the two scientists slowly find a way to communicate. Before long, they begin working side by side. Rocky reveals that his own civilization faces the same astrophage problem. His people sent him on a similar mission to save Erid. So, together, Grace and Rocky travel to Planet Adrian (Tau Ceti-E) to collect samples and perform experiments. During their research, Grace discovers a naturally occurring organism that preys on astrophage. He names this predator taumoeba. It consumes the dangerous astrophage itself. That makes it exactly what Earth has been searching for. However, things nearly fall apart before the mission can be completed.

A still of alien Rocky from 'Project Hail Mary' (Image Source: Instagram | @projecthailmary)

While collecting Taumoeba samples, the Hail Mary develops a fuel leak. The damage causes the spacecraft to spin uncontrollably, knocking Grace unconscious. Rocky risks his own life to rescue him. As Rocky breathes a completely different atmosphere, leaving the safety of his specialized environment is extremely dangerous. Even so, he breaks his bubble and saves Grace before the situation becomes fatal. The rescue leaves Rocky badly injured. For a while, it appears he may not survive. Thankfully, after Grace stabilizes the mission and secures the Taumoeba inside specially designed xenonite containers, Rocky regains consciousness. The alien scientist fully recovers, and the two friends celebrate knowing their hard work has paid off. The taumoeba-filled probe successfully reaches Earth. By the film’s ending, viewers learn that human civilization is saved. Although Earth survives, Grace never makes it back home. Originally, the Hail Mary mission was always intended to be a one-way trip because Earth did not have enough astrophage fuel for a return journey.

Ryan Gosling as Ryland Grace in a still from 'Project Hail Mary' (Image Source: Instagram | @projecthailmary)

The astronauts even carried supplies for about ten years before eventually planning to end their own lives once resources ran out. After knowing this, Rocky offers Grace enough fuel from his own ship to make the trip home possible. Unfortunately, another problem appears. The Taumoeba do not only eat astrophage near stars. They also begin consuming the astrophage stored as spacecraft fuel. Worse still, they start damaging xenonite, the incredibly strong material used to build Rocky’s ship and his body. Realizing Rocky won’t survive the journey, Grace turns back and sacrifices his chance to return to Earth. Instead, he takes Rocky safely to Planet Erid. There, the Eridians build Grace a biodome where he can live comfortably and even hire him as a science teacher. Although they eventually repair his spaceship, giving him the option to return to Earth, Grace chooses to remain on Erid with his new friends.