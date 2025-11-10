Andrew Garfield finally speaks on Spider-Man’s return in ‘Avengers: Doomsday’, and it’s disappointing

Andrew Garfield was last seen as Spider-Man in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' with Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland

Andrew Garfield is spilling the beans on whether he'll wear the Spider-Man suit again in Marvel's 'Avengers: Doomsday.' Famous for playing Peter Parker in Marc Webb's 'Spider-Man' movies, Garfield was last seen as the famous superhero in 'Spider-Man: No Way Back.' While 'Doomsday' is set to reunite the classic MCU superheroes with new ones, Garfield recently set the record straight about his return as the web-slinger hero, and this is not what we had expected.

Andrew Garfield attends the 82nd Annual Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton on January 05, 2025 in Beverly Hills, California. (Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Amy Sussman)

Unlike most Marvel actors who stay secretive, Garfield made his position crystal clear when asked if he and Tobey Maguire would return as Spider-Man in 'Doomsday,' premiering December 18, 2026. His response was straightforward: "No, unequivocally f*****g no," as per Deadline. Not only that, in January, Garfield told GQ's UK edition that fans shouldn't expect him in the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day.'

He said, "I'm going to disappoint you. Yeah, no. But I know no one’s going to trust anything I say from now on," acknowledging how he previously denied appearing in 'No Way Home.' In a conversation with MTV's Josh Horowitz, Garfield also revealed the crossover or superhero team-up he'd like for his Spider-Man. Instead of mentioning 'Avengers: Secret Wars,' he pointed toward another part of the multiverse, saying, "I really love the Spider-Verse movies. I love [Phil Lord] and [Christopher Miller]. Just putting that out there," according to Collider.

This confirms his interest in Sony's Spider-Verse franchise, which will end with 'Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse' in June 2027, shortly before 'Avengers: Secret Wars' arrives, which is another movie he supposedly won't be in. Talking about 'Avengers: Doomsday,' if recent reports are to be believed, the first footage of the much anticipated movie could debut soon, likely attached to 'Avatar: Fire and Ash,' as per Collider.

If plans hold, audiences may get their first look, including Robert Downey Jr's titanium-masked villain, as early as Friday, December 19, almost exactly a year before release. With 'Thunderbolts' and 'The Fantastic Four: First Steps' coming out this year, Marvel is setting the stage, even teasing surprising cast returns like several Fox-era X-Men. However, the studio is keeping details tightly under wraps, as the actors, including Alan Cumming, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, and Kelsey Grammer, revealed they started filming without seeing a completed script, matching the secrecy surrounding 'Infinity War' and 'Endgame,' hinting at a similarly massive scale.