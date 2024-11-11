'Thunderbolts*' Trailer: Marvel introduces a superhero like you’ve never seen before

Marvel just released a special look trailer which showcases a lot of action, drama and mystery for the anti-hero team

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA: Marvel just dropped a special look trailer for their upcoming anti-hero squad 'Thunderbolts*' which was first revealed at the 2024 Disney D23 Expo in Brazil on Saturday, November 9. The new footage shows Bucky Barnes reconnecting with the team in a desert scene where he meets Yelena Belova, Red Guardian, John Walker, and Ghost. Each character has their own struggles, with Yelena and Alexei wrestling with mental health challenges, but they’re all brought together by Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus).

One big reveal is that Valentina now owns Avengers Tower in New York City, hinting at her growing power and influence. There’s still mystery around the character Bob, (Lewis Pullman) who fans suspect might secretly be the hero Sentry, but that’s left unanswered. 'Thunderbolts' looks great by adding something fresh to the Marvel Universe by re-introducing the MCU villains in their own movie as anti-heroes. On that note, here's everything we need to know about Marvel's 'Thunderbolts'.

Who are Marvel's Thunderbolts?

A still from 'Thunderbolts' (Marvel)

In the original 'Thunderbolts' comics, Baron Zemo formed the team from a group of reformed villains posing as heroes. With the Avengers gone, Zemo planned to win public trust and use the Thunderbolts for world domination. Unknown to most, this team was actually Zemo's "Masters of Evil" in disguise. However, over time, some members grew to enjoy their heroic roles and ultimately rebelled against Zemo.

Since then, the Thunderbolts lineup has evolved, with new members and leaders like General 'Thunderbolt' Ross, who once led as Red Hulk. Though the team shares some similarities with DC’s Suicide Squad, the Thunderbolts stand out in their own way. Unlike the Suicide Squad, they aren’t coerced with explosive chips, and they occupy a morally gray space, distinct from the Avengers, with a blend of antiheroes exploring what it means to be a hero.

What is 'Thunderbolts*' about?

A still from 'Thunderbolts' (Marvel)

The plot of Marvel’s upcoming 'Thunderbolts*' movie is still mostly a mystery, but recent footage and teasers give fans some exciting hints. It looks like Valentina Allegra de Fontaine will bring this team of anti-heroes together, skipping over backstories since most characters are already well-known to fans. Unlike in the comics, where the Thunderbolts were villains at first, the movie’s lineup—featuring Yelena, Red Guardian, Bucky, and US Agent—seems to focus on their journey as anti-heroes from the start.

The trailer also suggests that there’ll be plenty of internal conflicts. Scenes show the characters clashing with each other before they fully come together as a team, echoing the dynamic we saw in The Avengers. According to Marvel’s Visual Director, Andy Park, the movie will have strong connections to 'Black Widow', especially with characters like Yelena and Alexei returning. We don’t yet know what threat they’ll face, but there are hints that it could connect to other parts of the Marvel Universe, possibly even tying into some of the Disney+ shows.

Who stars in 'Thunderbolts*'?

A Still from 'Thunderbolts' (Marvel)

Marvel’s 'Thunderbolts*' cast was officially announced at the 2022 D23 Expo, bringing together a lineup of familiar faces. Julia Louis-Dreyfus returns as Contessa Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, likely stepping into the role of team leader. She’s joined by Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko), U.S. Agent (Wyatt Russell), Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan).

Since then, there have been some casting changes. In early 2024, Ayo Edebiri left the cast, with Geraldine Viswanathan taking her place in a yet-to-be-revealed role. Steven Yeun also departed, with Lewis Pullman taking over as Sentry, introduced in the trailer under the nickname 'Bob,' likely a nod to Sentry's full name, Robert Reynolds. Fans are still speculating about whether Tim Roth’s Abomination could join the team, especially after his breakout in 'She-Hulk: Attorney At Law'.

When and where to watch 'Thunderbolts*'?

'Thunderbolts*' will officially be released in theaters in May 2025. The official release date has not been announced yet but make sure to follow MEAWW for regular updates.

'Thunderbolts' trailer