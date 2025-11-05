A beloved Marvel star may be saying goodbye after ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ as rumors hint at their final role

Marvel’s next Avengers film, ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ is shaping up to be one of the biggest cinematic events in the franchise’s history. But it may also mark the end of an era for one of its most iconic stars. According to a new report, legendary actor Sir Patrick Stewart could be preparing to hang up his cape and wheelchair for good following his appearance as Professor Charles Xavier in the highly anticipated superhero ensemble. While Marvel has yet to confirm any details, the rumor has sent shockwaves through fandom circles. The speculation originated from entertainment insider and YouTuber Kristian Harloff.

He recently discussed the topic with film critic John Rocha on Harloff’s show. While dissecting several major Hollywood stories, the pair mentioned reports of an allegedly leaked ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ trailer. And within that discussion, Harloff dropped the headline-making claim. As quoted by CBR, “This is the big one that I heard,” Harloff said. “We know that [Sir ]Patrick Stewart will be making an appearance here as Professor X. That we know. Apparently, he's done with acting after this. Apparently, this is it. Apparently, he's stepping down.” Though the remark remains unverified, it’s not hard to see why the theory has caught fire.

At 85, Stewart has largely stepped away from major acting projects in recent years. His most recent Marvel appearance came in 2022’s ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,’ where he reprised his role as a multiversal variant of Professor X. Beyond ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ Stewart is slated to appear in one more project, the quirky mystery-comedy ‘The Sheep Detectives.’ As per SuperHeroHype, it is set to release in May 2026. Should Harloff’s claim prove true, ‘Doomsday’ could serve as the star’s swan song after an extraordinary six-decade career that spans Shakespearean theater, ‘Star Trek: The Next Generation,’ and the ‘X-Men’ saga.

As for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ itself, Marvel is keeping tight-lipped. The film is expected to assemble a staggering lineup of heroes, and possibly villains, as the MCU gears up for its most ambitious crossover yet. Confirmed cast members include Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as the new Captain America, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier, Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, Paul Rudd as Ant-Man, and Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby as Reed Richards and Sue Storm of the Fantastic Four.

If that weren’t enough, Harloff also hinted that Marvel could debut the film’s first trailer alongside ‘Avatar: Fire and Ash,’ though he emphasized that nothing has been officially scheduled. “Apparently, there are multiple versions of that trailer,” he said, suggesting Marvel may be testing several versions ahead of a public release. While Stewart himself hasn’t addressed the retirement rumors, fans are already preparing themselves for what could be an emotional farewell. Whether this truly is his final bow or not, one thing is certain: ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ set to hit theaters on December 18, 2026, is gearing up to be a monumental moment for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.