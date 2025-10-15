Marvel fans will get a Spider-Man vs Venom showdown, just not the way they wanted

Fans have been waiting for an epic skirmish since the latter's debut in 'Spider-Man 3'

In what comes as exciting news for Marvel fans, a Spider-Man vs Venom showdown is in the offing in 2026. However, the catch is that it isn't a Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) skirmish that fans of both characters have been expecting. There have been two Venom appearances in the 'Spider-Man' films so far. The first was 'Spider-Man 3' starring Tobey Maguire in 2007 (Topher Grace played Venom in the movie), and Tom Hardy's version, with a cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' starring Tom Holland.

The web slinger and the anti-hero will square off in Marvel's 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' season 2. The confirmation came in the form of the first look at the animated series during the New York Comic Con. The trailer revealed that Hudson Thames' Spider-Man takes on the symbiote in the animated series after a piece of it remains in the universe after the events of the Season 1 finale. While Eddie Brock is yet to appear in the series, there is a possibility that Venom has found a new host with the Osborns (Norman and Harry), who are looked at as the likely candidates.

Earlier, Hardy, speaking to The Playlist when promoting his gangster drama, 'MobLand', shed light on the plans to bring Holland's Spidey for a cameo. "We got close. We got as close as I could imagine getting, apart from doing a film together, which I would have loved to have done because that just means so much fun," Hardy said. "And for all the reasons that you explained ultimately in there," he added in response to "studio politics" that may have ruined the plans of an epic crossover.

When asked if Venom would ever meet Spider-Man, "Will we ever meet Spider-Man? I don't know... You know... See, there are always possibilities," he said. "But I cannot possibly say anything, because this is the last movie. And yeah, so I would love that." Hardy also expressed his excitement about battling Spider-Man if there was an opportunity. "I would love to fight Spider-Man. I would love to fight him now. I’m happy to fight Spider-Man today, 100 percent. I would never say never."

Holland will next suit up as Spider-Man in 'Brand New Day', while Hardy had a stellar run as Venom in three films. At the time of writing, there is no official confirmation on Hardy sharing screenspace with the English actor in the upcoming movie.