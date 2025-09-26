‘Avatar: Fire and Ash’ trailer reveals devastating Sully family loss ahead of the longest film in the franchise

Directed by James Cameron, the third part of the billion-dollar franchise will be released on Friday, December 19

With major fanfare, the 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' trailer was recently released, and the visuals are as breathtaking as ever. Helmed by visionary James Cameron, the sci-fi movie is all set to spread its magic on the big screen from Friday, December 19. The trailer, brimming with action, also offers a glimpse into the storyline where the conflict on Pandora escalates to a higher level. However, the biggest takeaway from the trailer has to be Sully family mounring a deavstating loss and honestly we are not ready for it.

A still from 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' (Cover Image Source: 20th Century Studios | Avatar: Fire and Ash)

The trailer of the movie shows Pandora engulfed in flames as the Ash people side with Miles Quaritch (Stephen Lang) against Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and the Metkayina clan. Their betrayal stems from a past when their forests burned and Eywa did not answer their pleas, leaving them angry and disconnected, as per Collider. Quaritch convinces them to use his firepower to wreak havoc. The trailer also indicates the return of Toruk, the legendary flying creature, suggesting Jake and the Metkayina will need all of Pandora's wildlife to confront this unprecedented threat.

Filmmaker Cameron recently revealed that 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' will be the longest film in the franchise so far. Speaking on 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' he said, "In a nutshell, we had too many great ideas packed into act one of Movie 2. It was moving like a bullet train, and we weren’t drilling down enough on character. So I said, 'Guys, we’ve got to split it.' […] Movie 3 will actually be a little bit longer than Movie 2."

For context, 'The Way of Water' ran 3 hours 12 minutes, while the original 2009 'Avatar' was 2 hours 42 minutes. Reportedly, 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' follows 2022's 'Avatar: The Way of Water,' which earned around $2.3 billion globally and won the Oscar for Best Visual Effects out of four nominations, including Best Picture, as per Deadline. The original 2009 Avatar remains the highest-grossing film of all time, with over $2.9 billion worldwide.