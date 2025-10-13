Marvel fans huddle up, ‘X-Men ’97’ gets promising update ahead of season 2 and you'll be as thrilled as we're

The 'X-Men '97' fans have a reason to rejoice, as even before the release of Season 2, the mutantverse has been renewed for Season 3. First premiered in 2024, the Disney animated series brings back the stellar team of mutants, navigating the world without Professor Charles Xavier. With the debut season receiving worldwide praise and critical reception, the announcement of season 3 is making the wait for the show harder than expected.

As announced at Marvel TV's New York Comic Con panel, 'X-Men '97' has officially been renewed for season 3, as fans await season 2's debut in summer 2026. A trailer shown at the event teased the return of Apocalypse and revealed the X-Men, including Wolverine, Cyclops, Jean Grey, Jubilee, and Nightcrawler, scattered across time, struggling to find their way back to the 1990s, as per Variety. Notably, the show premiered on Disney+ on March 20, 2024, and wrapped up its 10-episode first season on May 15. The series serves as a direct continuation of the beloved 1990s 'X-Men: The Animated Series.'

The story of the series picks up after the 1997 finale, with the X-Men still feared by humans and mourning Professor Charles Xavier, believed to be dead. In a twist, Magneto assumes leadership per Xavier's will, only for it to be revealed that Xavier is alive, living among the Shi'ar Empire. He later returns to help the team defeat Bastion, a powerful human-Sentinel hybrid, before the X-Men are flung through time. In the 'X-Men '97' Season 1 finale, it's revealed that Cyclops and Jean Grey are trapped in the year 3960 AD, while Rogue, Beast, Nightcrawler, Charles Xavier, and Magneto are stranded in ancient Egypt (3000 BC), where they encounter a young Apocalypse.

There's also a tease that Gambit, who sacrificed himself battling Sentinels, might still be alive. Meanwhile, Magneto ripped the adamantium from Wolverine's body, setting up major fallout for Season 2, as per Empire Online. Not only that, but 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' and 'Daredevil: Born Again' also have secured renewals. At the comic con, it was revealed that 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 will arrive in March 2026, featuring Charlie Cox's Daredevil teaming up with Krysten Ritter's Jessica Jones against Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin and his Anti-Vigilante Task Force.

Before the end of 2026, 'Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man' will also swing back with Gwen Stacy, Venom, and a red-suited Daredevil cameo. Fans at NYCC were treated to an exclusive first look at 'Vision Quest,' the Paul Bettany-led series arriving early next year and completing the trilogy alongside 'WandaVision' and 'Agatha All Along.' Trailers for this and other upcoming Marvel projects are expected to drop soon.