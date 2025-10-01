MCU scraps ‘untitled’ Phase 6 project without explanation, but fans are convinced they know which one

An ‘untitled event film’ was pulled from the release slate, raising questions about the MCU’s future and its road to ‘Secret Wars.’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has always been a carefully plotted machine, with projects planned years, sometimes even a decade, in advance. But despite its reputation for meticulous strategy, not everything makes it to the finish line. Case in point: one of Marvel Studios’ upcoming Phase 6 films has been quietly canceled, and the studio isn’t saying what the project was supposed to be. The news, reported by Gaming Bible, confirms that an ‘Untitled Marvel Event Film’ once set for release in Phase 6 has now been shelved. That single update has sent fans into a frenzy of speculation, wondering what exactly Marvel had planned and why it was suddenly pulled from the board.

The MCU has been under intense scrutiny in recent years. Since the climactic ‘Avengers: Endgame’ (2019), many fans and critics have argued that the franchise has struggled to recapture the same magic. Yet Marvel has continued to press forward with ambitious projects. Recent outings such as ‘The Thunderbolts,’ parts of ‘Daredevil: Born Again,’ and the animated ‘Marvel Zombies’ have earned praise in pockets of the fandom. This suggests the studio still knows how to deliver when the pieces fall into place. But others remain skeptical, pointing to uneven reception and box office fatigue as signs of a brand that has lost some of its invincibility.

With ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ (2026) and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ (2027) looming, Marvel appears to be re-aligning its chessboard. And this mysterious cancellation could be part of that larger strategy. Marvel hasn’t revealed the identity of the scrapped Phase 6 project, but the “event film” label provides a clue. Such branding typically signals a crossover-style movie. It’s not necessarily as massive as an ‘Avengers’ installment, but larger in scope than a solo character outing. This has led to a flurry of fan theories.

Some believe it may have been the long-anticipated ‘Doctor Strange 3,’ especially since the post-credits scene of ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ teased further adventures alongside Clea (Charlize Theron), as per RadioTimes. Others argue it could have been a sequel to ‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,’ a 2021 hit that has yet to receive a confirmed follow-up despite strong interest. There’s also speculation that the project might have been designed as a mid-scale crossover, spotlighting secondary heroes. The lack of an official statement from Marvel has only amplified the mystery, with fans dissecting every previous announcement for clues.