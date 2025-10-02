‘Sherlock Holmes 3’ gets major plot update as producer teases bold new direction for Robert Downey Jr film

'Sherlock Holmes' producer Susan Downey revealed a major plot twist for the long-delayed thriller

'Sherlock Holmes 3' has a major plot update. Starring Robert Downey Jr as Arthur Conan Doyle's iconic character, along with Jude Law as Dr Watson, the third movie of the series has been languishing in production hell for quite some time. The first two installments, 'Sherlock Holmes' (2009) and 'Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows' (2011), opened to an impressive reception. The spotlight is now firmly on the upcoming flick after producer Susan Downey's massive announcement. In a recent interview with Collider, Downey made it clear that they still want to make 'Sherlock Holmes 3', while also hinting at the plot moving things away from 221B Baker Street.

Speaking during the screening of 'Play Dirty', Downey, who also served as the executive producer, revealed an unexpected plot twist. "We've been talking about a slightly different direction," Downey said. "It's always been kind of set in America, and whether that's a good idea or not, I'm not sure, but I love it. I love that idea. So, I would just love to do it. It's just hard. It's been a while, the bar is really high, or at least Robert [Downey Jr.] has set the bar really high, so I don't know."

The same interview also saw her weigh in on an abandoned story idea. "We came pretty close at one point, and I think I am grateful that we didn't make that version of it," she further added. "I won't go into what that was, which isn't meant to sound cryptic. It just didn't work out timing-wise, because we couldn't get it in before Jude was going to be unavailable. I think it was a good thing that we all stepped back. I would love to bring a third Sherlock to the world. I really would. And we've been playing with it for a long time."

Downey's comments suggest it will be a minute before it hits screens. With Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), the availability of the 'Iron Man' star comes into focus. The 59-year-old will return as Doctor Victor Von Doom, the archnemesis of the Fantastic Four. His return is expected to help the MCU regain its lost sheen after a series of damp squibs in the recent past.

It's worth noting that his previous multi-year commitment to Marvel Studios had played a major role in the 'Sherlock Holmes' films hitting pause often. Much depends on the new script, and with Holmes and Watson likely setting up in a new place, it's interesting to see the kind of time jump. Initially expected to be released between 2020 and 2021, the Covid-19 pandemic forced production to screech to an abrupt halt. With the project yet to go on the floor, it just might be a while before Downey returns as the titular character. Guy Ritchie directed the first two films and also starred Rachel McAdams as Irene Adler, Jared Harris as James Moriarty, and Stephen Fry as Mycroft Holmes.