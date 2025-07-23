These ‘Real Housewives’ stars just joined ‘The Fantastic Four’ movie franchise (well, sort of)

“I didn’t realize they were inviting out-of-towners," 'RHONJ' star Melissa Gorga said in the latest video

Two Bravo housewives just starred in a promo for 'The Fantastic 4: First Steps' which is set to hit the screens on July 25, 2025. Yeah, you read that right. 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' star Melissa Gorga and 'The Real Housewives of Miami' newcomer Stephanie Shojaee were recently seen together in a promo of Marvel Studios’ upcoming sci-fi film 'The Fantastic Four: The First Steps.' On July 22, Gorga took to her Instagram page and shared the promo with her fans. The caption of the post read, "I guess H.E.R.B.I.E. isn’t programmed for drama! ✨Catch Marvel Studios’ The Fantastic Four: First Steps, only in theaters Friday!! #disney_ad."

In the video shared, Shojaee arrives at a glam beauty salon and spots Gorga reading a magazine. “Melissa Gorga? It’s Stephanie from Miami!” she exclaims. Gorga playfully replies, “Stephanie! Jumping franchises already?” Shojaee responds, “I flew in for a sip and see.” Coincidentally, Gorga is there for “a sip and see, too.” The two then chime in together, “Wait. You know The Fantastic Four?!?!”

Moments later, Gorga throws a little shade, saying, “I didn’t realize they were inviting out-of-towners.” Shojaee fires back, “Let’s hope this goes better than your last baby party.” Gorga quips, “She’s coming in hot. Flame on! Did you get a gift yet?” Soon after, H.E.R.B.I.E delivers a blue pacifier to Shojaee, while Gorga receives a blue onesie with the number 4 on it. As they start bickering over who got the better gift, Gorga asks for Herbie’s opinion—only for the overwhelmed robot to walk away. “I guess he’s not programmed for drama,” Gorga jokes.

Fans flocked to the comment section and shared their thoughts on Gorga and Shojaee's 'Fantastic 4' promo. One social media user wrote, "Absolutely ICONIC trio coming in HOT for Fantastic Four: First Steps🔥🔥🔥." Followed by a second user who penned, "The way @stephshojaee and @melissagorga both look absolutely gorgeous in the mod 60s hair and makeup! Living!!!" Another user chimed in, "Absolutely great commercial!! You look gorgeous, Melissa. We love you and are so happy for you ❤️❤️."A user commented, "Love this!!! Perfection. Brava @bravotv for not giving up on Melissa!!"

After the explosive 'RHONJ' Season 14 reunion, the viewers have been eager to learn whether Gorga will be appearing on the show's upcoming season or not. During an interview with E! News, Gorga candidly spoke about the casting for 'RHONJ' Season 15. “I feel like the casting for the Real Housewives has turned the state upside down within the last six months, and has literally spoken to every Jersey girl,” Gorga told the media outlet, according to Yahoo. As of this moment, Gorga's future on 'The Real Housewives of New Jersey' remains uncertain.

Andy Cohen, who appeared on the June 3 episode of 'The View,' also spoke about the future of the 'Real Housewives.' According to People magazine, while addressing the longstanding rift between Gorga and Teresa Giudice, the 'Watch What Happens Live' host said, “It was really on a deep pause, and we are actively there casting and looking at the future of what that will be. It's a great franchise, and we love it. I just have to reiterate that.”