'Southern Charm' stars Jarrett 'JT' Thomas and Venita Aspen's budding romance seems to be driven by storyline

'Southern Charm' Season 10 will feature Jarrett “JT” Thomas and Venita Aspen's romance taking center stage. In the trailer, the two are seen sharing sweet conversations, with JT admitting his attraction to the 31-year-old influencer. He later asks if they’re on the same page, to which Venita shyly nods with a glowing smile. While their chemistry has made fans root for them, it’s likely that their connection might be just a showmance.

According to their official BravoTV.com bios, the exact nature of JT and Venita's relationship remains unclear. They’ve shared a genuine friendship for a long time, but their interactions this season suggest something more. Notably, it is likely that JT's reputation for stirring drama could complicate things. Many outlets also confirm that JT is only pursuing Venita for a storyline.

Rumors of a fabricated "love triangle" have also been circulating, casting doubts on JT’s intentions. Moreover, Venita is seen breaking down in tears in another part of the trailer. While the reason behind her vulnerability isn’t confirmed, JT’s rumored flings might play a role. As the season unfolds, it remains to be seen if their bond will deepen or if JT's love for drama will backfire.

'Southern Charm' star Jarrett “JT” Thomas goes Instagram official with new girlfriend

On Sunday, November 3, just days after the release of the 'Southern Charm' season 10 trailer, JT went Instagram official with his new girlfriend, Ali Pereless. “Long overdue,” the 'Southern Charm' star captioned the post, adding a hashtag for “it’s complicated.” The post featured a slideshow of pictures with Ali, along with a solo shot of her. While JT faced backlash in the comments for allegedly faking a romance with Venita for the storyline, it seems Venita also unfollowed him on Instagram after the reveal.

Jarrett “JT” Thomas' girlfriend accuses him of faking a showmance

According to @realmomsofbravo on Instagram, JT’s new girlfriend Ali accused him of faking his romance with Venita for a storyline on the Bravo show. “Imagine being in a fake love triangle [with Jarrett ‘JT’ Thomas and Venita Aspen],” Ali commented. When a follower urged her to “spill the tea,” she replied, “The truth will come out :) Ya boy isn’t as kind and honest as he proclaims!” It seems the drama is heating up, and JT’s true colors may be revealed as the season progresses.

Venita Aspen and Jarrett “JT” Thomas go shopping together

In a newly released preview of the premiere episode of 'Southern Charm' season 10, Venita and JT are seen shopping together as JT searches for an outfit for the upcoming Carolina Cup. In a confessional, Venita reflects on their bond, sharing, "The first time JT and I bonded was when we were in Jamaica," referencing the Season 9 cast trip.

"Ever since then, we talk every day, which is kind of wild to say. But I feel like we're just really close." While JT tries on a suit jacket, Venita compliments him, saying, "Ooh, that looks yummy on you." The scene then cuts to JT in a confessional, admitting to having undeniable chemistry with Venita.

'Southern Charm' season 10 will premiere on Thursday, December 5, at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.