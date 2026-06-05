Sadie Sink has found her next TV project after 'Stranger Things' and it sounds promising

Here's everything we know about Sadie Sink's new FX series 'The Marriage Plot'

Among the young-adult star-cast of Netflix's epic original supernatural thriller 'Stranger Things', Sadie Sink has come to establish herself as a dependable actor. Sink portrayed the character of Max Mayfield in the series created by the Duffer Brothers. Following the show's conclusion last year, she has gone on to land several projects, including both movies and television series. The chief among Sink's upcoming projects is the FX mini-series 'The Marriage Plot'. Sink is slated to star in and executive-produce the upcoming mini-series, which is based on the eponymous novel written by author Jeffrey Eugenides. The novel was first published back in 2011 and has since then featured in several best-selling lists.

Sadie Sink attends the 'Stranger Things 5' UK Special Screening at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square on November 13, 2025 in London, England. (Cover image credit: Getty Images | Photo by Gareth Cattermole)

Will Arbery of 'Succession' fame is adapting the Eugenides novel for the small screen. 'The Marriage Plot' is being developed as a joint production between FX and A24, with 'Widow Bay' and 'Atlanta' director Hiro Murai at the helm. The upcoming mini-series is the second FX project that Arbery is currently developing, with the first being the family drama series 'Seven Sisters', which will feature Elizabeth Olsen in the leading role. In a recently released statement, the president of FX Entertainment, Gina Balian, noted, "The Marriage Plot is a perfect fit for FX: ambitious, character-driven storytelling that offers another great opportunity to partner with exceptional artists." Balian further added, "We look forward to building on our partnerships with Will and Hiro, both of whom are extraordinary talents who we are proud to work with again.”

Sadie Sink at the BAFTA Film Awards (Image Source: Instagram | @sadiesink_)

In terms of the story, 'The Marriage Plot' is expected to follow three characters who are locked in a love triangle. The official synopsis of the mini-series reveals that the story "follows three recent college graduates caught in an all-consuming love triangle as they reconcile their youthful romantic aspirations with looming adulthood and make life-altering choices about love and identity." Murai and Arbery are also serving as the executive producers of the upcoming mini-series. They are also being aided by executive producers Rachel Jacobs and Steven Prinz for Borderless Pictures. On the other hand, Eugenides and Sink are also executive producing alongside Claudia Shin and Carver Karaszewski for Chum films. Yiyi Huang serves as the producer of the upcoming project, which also includes executive producers Jason Bateman and Michael Costigan representing the banner of Aggregate Films.