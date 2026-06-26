‘Gilmore Girls’ switches platforms as Netflix says goodbye to the fan-favorite series

The beloved series is leaving one major streamer, but fans won't have to wait long to revisit Rory and Lorelai's story elsewhere

Fans of ‘Gilmore Girls’ are about to say goodbye to the show on Netflix, but thankfully, Rory and Lorelai won't stay off the screen for long. After spending more than a decade on Netflix, the beloved mother-daughter drama is packing its bags and heading elsewhere. Earlier this month, Netflix confirmed that all seven seasons of the original series will leave its U.S. library on June 30. “It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion,” Netflix wrote on X. “We are sorry to say that ‘Gilmore Girls’ Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us.” Fortunately, the farewell comes with good news. According to Entertainment Weekly, the complete original series will begin streaming on Prime Video starting July 1.

It's a show? It's a lifestyle. It's a religion.



We are sorry to say that Gilmore Girls Seasons 1-7 will be leaving Netflix in the US on June 30. Raising a cup of coffee to every fan who visited Stars Hollow with us. pic.twitter.com/xRSO50swJ9 — Netflix (@netflix) June 15, 2026

That means fans will barely have to wait a day before jumping back into Luke's Diner, Friday night dinners, and Rory's endless reading list. The move also gives Prime Video subscribers another comfort show to add to their watchlists. Meanwhile, ‘Gilmore Girls’ isn't disappearing entirely from other services either. The original series remains available on Disney+ and Hulu, offering viewers multiple ways to revisit the charming Connecticut town. Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, ‘Gilmore Girls’ first premiered in 2000 on The WB before later moving to The CW. The series stayed on the air for seven seasons, wrapping up its television run in 2007. Its popularity grew even further after arriving on Netflix in 2014.

A still from 'Gilmore Girls' featuring cast members (Image Source: Everett Collection | Gilmore Girls)

At the center of the story was Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, an independent single mother who built a life for herself while managing the Dragonfly Inn. Alexis Bledel starred as her academically driven daughter, Rory, whose coming-of-age story became one of the show's biggest arcs. The supporting cast was also a huge part of its appeal. Kelly Bishop portrayed Lorelai's mother, Emily, while the late Edward Herrmann played family patriarch Richard Gilmore. Melissa McCarthy played Lorelai's best friend Sookie St. James, Keiko Agena portrayed Rory's friend Lane Kim, and Yanic Truesdale played Michel Gerard. Scott Patterson became a fan-favorite as diner owner Luke Danes, whose slow-burning romance with Lorelai kept viewers talking for years. Liza Weil rounded out the memorable cast as Rory's academic rival, Paris Geller.

A still from 'Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life' (Image Source: Netflix | Photo by Robert Voets)

Even though the original series is leaving Netflix, one piece of the franchise isn't going anywhere. The streaming service will continue to host ‘Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life’, the four-part revival released in 2016. So, while fans may need to switch where they stream the original episodes, the revival remains exactly where it has been since its debut. For those who have been meaning to squeeze in one last Netflix binge, though, the clock is ticking. After June 30, they'll have to grab their coffee elsewhere, but thankfully, the next stop is already waiting.