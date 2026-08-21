MEAWW Entertainment Logo

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 welcomes ‘Shadowhunters’ star as new firefighter at Firehouse 51

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 will debut on October 7 with new probies joining the Truck 81 gang
BY SAHIBA TAHLEEL
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 cast (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbconechicago)
‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 cast (Cover Image Source: Instagram | @nbconechicago)

Firehouse 51 is set to welcome a new cast member. Matthew Daddario, the star of ‘Shadowhunters,’ is gearing up to join ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15. This exciting news was teased by Da’Vinchi, who shared photos featuring him and Daddario at the firehouse. The picture features the two newbies seated on the front of Truck 81 with Brandon Larracuente. Truck 81 suffered massive losses last season and is currently in desperate need of manpower. The two newcomers will seemingly train under Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to fill the vacancies.

(Image Source: Instagram | @davinchi)
A glimpse from the set of the show (Image Source: Instagram | @davinchi)

Daddario’s character is expected to be a probationary firefighter and a rookie and will make at least one appearance in the upcoming season. Notably, he is not the only new face at 51, as revealed in the same post shared by Da’Vinchi on Instagram. Four new candidates are set to join the firehouse this season, and it remains to be seen how their probationary period will unfold. While the firehouse has a history of welcoming newbies with open arms, it has had its share of controversies as well. However, Jocelyn Hudon was quick to reassure fans that there would be no issues with the new cast. She told E! News that the new season would feature “a bunch of new probies” and that “the audience is going to love them.”

Matthew Daddario (Image Source: Instagram | @matthewdaddario)
A picture of Matthew Daddario (Image Source: Instagram | @matthewdaddario)

As for Daddario, the actor has had his own challenges after ‘Shadowhunters’ ended in 2019. He spent the next three years balancing his time between guest spots and a limited run on the mystery drama ‘Why Women Kill’ for Paramount+. He then starred in a Hallmark movie, opposite Holland Roden, titled ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story,’ made in collaboration with the National Football League. It will be exciting to see Daddario play a character on ‘Chicago Fire’ as he, Da’Vinchi, and Larracuente grow together. New candidates almost always bring a fresh wave of drama to the firehouse. It remains to be seen how the already intense dynamics in the firehouse will change with the addition of Daddario and Da’Vinchi. Season 15 of ‘Chicago Fire’ will debut on October 7 at 9/8c on NBC.

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

What is gray goo? ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 8 reveals major secret about dystopian world
TV

What is gray goo? ‘Silo’ Season 3 Episode 8 reveals major secret about dystopian world

With only two episodes left in Season 3, Per Stensen's confession reframes why the silos exist in the first place
19 minutes ago
‘God of War’ finally finds its new Kratos in MCU star after Ryan Hurst’s exit
TV

‘God of War’ finally finds its new Kratos in MCU star after Ryan Hurst’s exit

Ryan Hurst suffered a torn bicep while performing a stunt on the set of the show and underwent surgery
6 hours ago
‘Sterling Point’ gets major update just two weeks after its Prime Video debut
TV

‘Sterling Point’ gets major update just two weeks after its Prime Video debut

‘Sterling Point’ Season 1 finale leaves Annie, Ramona and the island crew facing a major cliffhanger in Muskoka.
14 hours ago
‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 finally sets release date as Sophie and Margo face new foes
TV

‘The Hunting Wives’ Season 2 finally sets release date as Sophie and Margo face new foes

Sophie and Margo begin the new chapter at odds before old secrets and new foes pull them into the same dangerous game.
16 hours ago
‘Yellowjackets’ final season sets release date as survivors race to bury their sins
TV

‘Yellowjackets’ final season sets release date as survivors race to bury their sins

The Paramount+ thriller’s last chapter brings the stranded teens closer to rescue and an uneasy homecoming.
18 hours ago
‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 adds ‘Oppenheimer’ star to complicate Martin and Louisa’s romance
OPPENHEIMER

‘Best Medicine’ Season 2 adds ‘Oppenheimer’ star to complicate Martin and Louisa’s romance

Martin’s routine is upended as he reconnects with Louisa, reigniting their unresolved romance, while a new character complicates it.
19 hours ago
Is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 the last? Netflix drops surprising update
TV

Is ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 the last? Netflix drops surprising update

Despite the recently released ‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 being the final season, the show makers have a surprise for the fans.
22 hours ago
‘The Upshaws’ star joins Steve Buscemi, Tramell Tillman and many more for ‘Murderbot’ Season 2
TV

‘The Upshaws’ star joins Steve Buscemi, Tramell Tillman and many more for ‘Murderbot’ Season 2

Alexander Skarsgard will reprise his role as the eponymous SecUnit in 'Murderbot' Season 2
1 day ago
‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Ending Explained: Is Groff dead or alive? Netflix drama picks up after last season’s tragedy
TV

‘Outer Banks’ Season 5 Ending Explained: Is Groff dead or alive? Netflix drama picks up after last season’s tragedy

Kiara follows Groff throughout Season 5 to avenge JJ’s death; she eventually comes face-to-face with him in the finale
1 day ago
‘Good American Family’ Season 2 takes on one of the most infamous crime cases of the ’90s
TV

‘Good American Family’ Season 2 takes on one of the most infamous crime cases of the ’90s

Katie Robbins returns as writer, while Ellen Pompeo remains an executive producer but won't reprise her Season 1 role
1 day ago