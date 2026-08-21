‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 welcomes ‘Shadowhunters’ star as new firefighter at Firehouse 51

‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15 will debut on October 7 with new probies joining the Truck 81 gang

Firehouse 51 is set to welcome a new cast member. Matthew Daddario, the star of ‘Shadowhunters,’ is gearing up to join ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 15. This exciting news was teased by Da’Vinchi, who shared photos featuring him and Daddario at the firehouse. The picture features the two newbies seated on the front of Truck 81 with Brandon Larracuente. Truck 81 suffered massive losses last season and is currently in desperate need of manpower. The two newcomers will seemingly train under Lieutenant Stella Kidd (Miranda Rae Mayo) to fill the vacancies.

A glimpse from the set of the show (Image Source: Instagram | @davinchi)

Daddario’s character is expected to be a probationary firefighter and a rookie and will make at least one appearance in the upcoming season. Notably, he is not the only new face at 51, as revealed in the same post shared by Da’Vinchi on Instagram. Four new candidates are set to join the firehouse this season, and it remains to be seen how their probationary period will unfold. While the firehouse has a history of welcoming newbies with open arms, it has had its share of controversies as well. However, Jocelyn Hudon was quick to reassure fans that there would be no issues with the new cast. She told E! News that the new season would feature “a bunch of new probies” and that “the audience is going to love them.”

A picture of Matthew Daddario (Image Source: Instagram | @matthewdaddario)

As for Daddario, the actor has had his own challenges after ‘Shadowhunters’ ended in 2019. He spent the next three years balancing his time between guest spots and a limited run on the mystery drama ‘Why Women Kill’ for Paramount+. He then starred in a Hallmark movie, opposite Holland Roden, titled ‘Holiday Touchdown: A Bills Love Story,’ made in collaboration with the National Football League. It will be exciting to see Daddario play a character on ‘Chicago Fire’ as he, Da’Vinchi, and Larracuente grow together. New candidates almost always bring a fresh wave of drama to the firehouse. It remains to be seen how the already intense dynamics in the firehouse will change with the addition of Daddario and Da’Vinchi. Season 15 of ‘Chicago Fire’ will debut on October 7 at 9/8c on NBC.