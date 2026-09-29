‘Scrubs’ EP teases fan-favorite character’s return after 17 years: ‘We're writing two...’

A ‘Scrubs’ original star who left acting in 2009 could appear in the final episodes of Season 2.

A familiar face from the original ‘Scrubs’ could be back at Sacred Heart before the show’s second season ends. Showrunner Aseem Batra told Deadline in an interview that the team has a returning character in mind for one of its final two episodes. The plan is still taking shape, with scripts for episodes nine and 10 yet to be completed. If it comes together, the guest appearance would bring a former cast member back to acting after 17 years away from the profession.

That cast member is Johnny Kastl, who played Dr. Doug Murphy in the original series. “That is my plan,” Batra said when Deadline asked whether Kastl would reprise the role. She added, “We’ll see how it all shakes up, but we’re writing two more [episodes], and we have him planned in one of those last two.” Batra’s comment leaves room for the story to change as the remaining scripts are written, so Kastl’s appearance has yet to be confirmed.

Doug was introduced as a highly inept doctor. He later found a role in the morgue and became a mortician, and was intermittently part of the Brain Trust. Kastl appeared in 49 episodes, with his final appearance coming in 2009. He then left acting for law school and went on to work as an attorney and business executive, making a return to ‘Scrubs’ on screen as well.

Batra first named Kastl as someone she hoped to bring back in an April interview with Deadline, after the revival’s first season ended. Her wish list also included Scott Foley and Ken Jenkins, along with more appearances by Neil Flynn. “We want to see more of Neil Flynn. So we have quite a wish list,” she said at the time. Flynn, whose Janitor appeared in the season one finale, is now set to return for multiple episodes in Season 2.

A still from 'Scrubs' reboot (Image Source: Instagram | @scrubs)

Foley’s comeback is further along: He will reprise Sean Kelly, the marine biologist who dated Elliot Reed and clashed with J.D. in the original show. Batra said he is expected to appear in the third episode and has already filmed two installments. “It’s a short arc. That doesn’t mean we wouldn’t love to bring him back as much as possible,” she told Deadline, though she also raised the possibility of another appearance as the finale is written. That leaves Kastl’s potential episode and any overlap with Foley dependent on how the last scripts take shape.

One name from the earlier wish list will not appear this season. Batra confirmed that Ken Jenkins, who played former chief of medicine Dr. Bob Kelso, is not returning despite previous plans to include him. She said bringing original performers back depends on their circumstances and schedules, and asked viewers to remember that those plans cannot always work out. ‘Scrubs’ Season 2 premieres with two episodes on ABC on September 30, with episodes available to stream on Hulu the following day.