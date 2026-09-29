'Nocturne' sets release date as Liev Schreiber and Zazie Beetz lead Apple TV crime drama

Apple TV's 'Nocturne' follows detective Jonah Lynn and FBI agent Saga Bauer as they hunt serial killer Jurek Walter.

Apple TV has set October 30 as the premiere date for 'Nocturne,' a new 10-episode crime drama starring Liev Schreiber, Zazie Beetz, and Stephen Graham. The series will debut with two episodes before moving to a weekly release schedule on Fridays. Graham plays serial killer Jurek Walter, while Schreiber and Beetz lead the cast as homicide detective Jonah Lynn and FBI Agent Saga Bauer. The role follows Graham's Emmy-winning turn in Netflix's 'Adolescence.'

Jonah, an ex-soldier turned homicide detective, moves from Philadelphia to a small town in Western Pennsylvania for a quieter life. The investigation leads Jonah to send FBI Agent Saga Bauer undercover against Jurek. Zazie Beetz plays Saga Bauer, who has a close relationship with Jonah and is described as his surrogate daughter. Her arrival therefore adds a personal dimension to an already dangerous case.

Stephen Graham as Jurek Walter in a still from 'Nocturne' (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

Beetz also serves as an executive producer on 'Nocturne.' Rowan Joffe created 'Nocturne' for television and serves as co-showrunner alongside John Hlavin. Joffe and Hlavin are both writers and executive producers on the series. Tim Van Patten, whose credits include 'The Sopranos' and 'Boardwalk Empire,' directs the first two episodes and also serves as an executive producer.

The drama is based on Lars Kepler's 'The Sandman,' part of the Joona Linna crime series. Lars Kepler is the shared pen name of Swedish authors Alexandra Coelho Ahndoril and Alexander Ahndoril. The supporting cast includes Bill Camp, Rory Culkin, Chrissy Metz, Poorna Jagannathan, and Gary Carr. Apple TV has not yet provided additional details about the characters played by the supporting actors.

Zazie Beetz as Saga Bauer in a still from 'Nocturne' (Image Source: YouTube | Apple TV)

'Nocturne' was filmed in Pittsburgh, with production also taking place in New Kensington, Pennsylvania, where scenes were shot under the working title 'Parallax'. Schreiber is best known for leading Showtime's 'Ray Donovan' and has also appeared in films including 'Spotlight' and 'X-Men Origins: Wolverine'. Beetz gained recognition through 'Atlanta' before appearing in 'Deadpool 2' and 'Joker.' Graham's earlier credits include 'Boardwalk Empire', 'This Is England', 'The Irishman,' and 'Boiling Point.' Schreiber also serves as an executive producer on the series.