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Does Chopper join the Straw Hats? Netflix's 'LEGO One Piece' ending explained

'LEGO One Piece' revisits the Straw Hat Pirates' early adventures as Usopp retells their journey with a few playful twists.
BY SHOVAN ROY
PUBLISHED 5 HOURS AGO
Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, and Inaki Godoy in a still from 'Lego One Piece' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
Mackenyu, Emily Rudd, Jacob Romero, Taz Skylar, and Inaki Godoy in a still from 'Lego One Piece' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Chopper joins the Straw Hat Pirates at the end of Netflix's 'LEGO One Piece.' The special is framed as Usopp retelling the crew's adventure to Chopper. His storytelling adds some comedic changes, but the main journey follows Luffy and his crew as they travel from East Blue into the Grand Line.

Luffy sets out to become the King of the Pirates and gradually forms his crew with Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji. After facing enemies such as Buggy and Arlong, the group enters the Grand Line and begins a new part of its journey. The Straw Hats arrive on Drum Island after Nami is bitten by a dangerous creature and becomes seriously ill. With no other option, the crew searches for a doctor who can treat her.

A still from 'Lego One Piece'
A still from 'Lego One Piece' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

Their search leads them to Dr. Kureha's castle, where they meet Chopper. He works as Kureha's assistant and diagnoses Nami's condition as a Kestia bite. Chopper knows how to treat her, but the medicine he made with the late Dr. Hiriluk is at the doctor's former hideout. He goes there with Usopp and Zoro to retrieve it. After the hideout explodes, Chopper uses his larger form to carry Usopp, Zoro, and the medicine back to the castle. Chopper brings the medicine back, allowing Nami to receive the treatment she needs. After taking it, Nami wakes up and begins recovering. With her condition improving, the crew is free to resume its journey.  

A still from 'Lego One Piece'
A still from 'Lego One Piece' (Image Source: YouTube | Netflix)

The experience also gives Chopper a chance to consider what he wants beyond Drum Island. Luffy later invites him to travel with the Straw Hats, but Chopper is unsure whether he should leave Kureha behind. Chopper ultimately accepts Luffy's invitation and leaves Drum Island with the crew. Before he goes, Dr. Kureha acknowledges his decision and prepares him for his new journey.

Chopper takes his medical bag and sets off with Luffy, officially becoming the Straw Hat crew's doctor. His departure also marks a major change for the character. Instead of remaining on Drum Island, he now has the opportunity to use his medical skills while traveling with the pirates.

A still from 'Lego One Piece'
A still from 'Lego One Piece' (Image Source: @Netflix)

Vivi's connection to the Straw Hats becomes clear when she reveals that she is Princess Nefertari Vivi of Alabasta. She and Igaram are on a mission to get information to her father before Baroque Works destroys her home. After an attack, Vivi continues traveling with Luffy's group. Her situation gives the crew a reason to continue toward Alabasta, where the conflict involving Baroque Works is expected to become more important. 'LEGO One Piece' ends after the events on Drum Island, with the crew preparing to continue its journey. The special then returns to the live-action versions of Usopp and Chopper.

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