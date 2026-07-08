Prime Video cancels Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes' family drama despite rare 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating

Prime Video cancels Wonder Project's highly acclaimed show starring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes

Amazon Prime Video has added to its list of surprising cancellations. After titles like 'Gen V' and 'My Lady Jane,' the streamer has pulled the plug on 'It’s Not Like That,' as per Deadline. The faith-based family drama was both popular and critically acclaimed. In fact, it holds a rare 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The Wonder Project series was also a mainstay in both Prime Video's weekly Top 10 rankings and Daily Top 10 series list during the time of its release. The streamer has provided no reason for the cancellation. The series starring Scott Foley and Erinn Hayes premiered on Wonder Project’s Prime Video add-on subscription on January 25 and later got a wider release on May 15.

Still of Malcolm and Lori in 'It's Not Like That' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Photo by Steve Dietl)

The drama follows Malcolm (Foley), a recently widowed pastor and dad of three, and Lori (Hayes), his recently divorced friend and mother of two teens. Both of them lean on each other during this tough period in their life, juggling single parenthood and more. During the course of the season, they begin to realize that their years-long friendship may be turning into something more. The finale saw Malcolm throw caution to the wind as he prepared to confess his feelings to Lori. But before he could do so, Lori told him she was torn between her boyfriend and ex-husband. This caused Malcolm to keep his feelings to himself, and now those feelings will remain hidden.

Still of Malcolm and his kids in 'It's Not Like That' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios | Photo by Steve Dietl)

The series also starred J.R. Ramirez (as David Soto), Caleb Baumann (as Merritt Soto), Cary Christopher (as Justin Jeffries), Leven Miranda (as Flora Jeffries), Liv Lindell (as Casey Soto), and Cassidy Paul (as Penelope Jeffries). Jon Erwin, Justin Rosenblatt, and Jon Gunn served as EPs for the show through Wonder Project, while Foley, Brad Silberling, and Alex Goldstone served in the same role for 42 & Anonymous Content and Kingdom Story Company. Amazon MGM Studios produced the show.

Still from 'It's Not Like That' (Image Source: Amazon MGM Studios)

The series was the brainchild of Ian Deitchman and Kristin Robinson, known for their work in 'Suits,' 'Parenthood,' and 'Life As We Know It.' Garrett Lerner also served as a showrunner alongside the duo. It is being speculated that the cancellation could be due to the fact that the series was commissioned by the previous Prime Video regime. However, it is well-known that current Amazon MGM Studios Head of Global TV Peter Friedlander has good relations with Wonder Project CEO Kelly Merryman Hoogstraten, having previously collaborated at Netflix. Prime Video has reportedly renewed another Wonder Project show, 'House of David.' This show's sophomore installment premiered on the Wonder Project add-on in November and later on Prime Video in late March. As per Deadline, 'House of David' is expected to return for a third season. 'It's Not Like That' and 'House of David' are shows created as part of an extensive collaboration between Amazon Prime Video and Wonder Project. All episodes of 'It's Not Like That' are currently streaming on Prime Video.