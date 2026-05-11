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Will Frenchie die? ‘The Boys’ Season 5 Episode 7 leak gives away one spoiler

Things do not look promising for Frenchie (Tomer Capone) in 'The Boys' Season 5 Episode 7, premiering May 13.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 12 HOURS AGO
A still of Tomer Capone as Frenchie in 'The Boys' Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Jasper Savage)
A still of Tomer Capone as Frenchie in 'The Boys' Season 4 (Cover Image Source: Prime Video | Photo by Jasper Savage)

Six episodes in, 'The Boys' Season 5 has not killed any major characters from ‘The Boys.’ While the likes of Supes A-Train (Jessie T. Usher), Black Noir II (Nathan Mitchell), and Mister Marathon (Jared Padalecki) were all seen as key character deaths, the show has yet to see any of the heroes die. But episode 7, set to release on Wednesday on Prime Video, will most likely change that. Frenchie (Tomer Capone) is looked at as one of the heroes dying in the penultimate episode of the series, and leaks on discussion platforms seem to indicate as much.

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Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) in a still from 'The Boys' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

Ahead of the episode's release, fan theories on Reddit suggested that Frenchie would be one of the first members of The Boys to kick the bucket. After rumors suggesting that the episode would be titled 'The Frenchman', the focus shifts to Frenchie, who has enjoyed a massive character arc this season. From his romance with Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) to being a genius developing the virus that kills supes, fans have witnessed an evolution of Frenchie starting from Episode 4. However, his budding love story might just be short-lived. Adding to the rumors was a compilation of footage from the trailers and promos on Reddit that have not been part of the six episodes so far.

A screenshot of Frenchie from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image credit: YouTube | Prime Video)
A screenshot of Frenchie (Tomer Capone) from 'The Boys' Season 5 (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

In the comics, Frenchie (referred to as The Frenchman) is killed by a bomb planted by Billy Butcher (played by Karl Urban). The latter goes rogue, and both Frenchie and Kimiko are killed in an explosion at the base as they look to prevent Butcher from carrying out his plan to kill all supes. With the TV series taking creative liberties, there is also the possibility that he could be killed by Homelander (Antony Starr) after the evil supe saw his powers enhanced after he injected V-One in the final minutes of the previous episode. At the time of writing, Mother's Milk (Laz Alonso) is the other character looked at as one of the casualties in episode 7, along with Frenchie and Kimiko

Karen Fukuhara
Kimiko (Karen Fukuhara) and Frenchie (Tomer Capone) in a still from 'The Boys' (Image Source: YouTube | Prime Video)

The death or string of deaths is not a stretch to imagine, especially after showrunner Eric Kripke teased multiple deaths in the final season. "You can let people have the emotional confrontations that they'll never recover from," he said, while speaking to SFX Magazine. He added, "We wanted to take full advantage of that, having these mind-blowing moments. It's a battle, and there are going to be casualties. It would be unrealistic not to. Things cost things, you can't just get away with this!' So yes, I wouldn't get too attached to any single character." Only time will tell if the leaks are true or not.

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