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Amazon cancels Martin Gero's 'Stargate' series in an unexpected move — here's what we know so far

Martin Gero, the writer on 'Stargate SG-1' and 'Stargate: Atlantis' was tapped in a three-pronged role as writer, executive producer, and showrunner
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
UPDATED 3 HOURS AGO
Kurt Russell in a still from 'Stargate' (Cover image credit: MGM Worldwide)
Kurt Russell in a still from 'Stargate' (Cover image credit: MGM Worldwide)

'Stargate' is officially canceled. Amazon made the move after the series was announced to be greenlit in November 2025. Martin Gero, the writer on 'Stargate SG-1' and 'Stargate: Atlantis' was tapped in a three-pronged role as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. The news comes after multiple reports said that Amazon was looking for new projects to add to to the 'Stargate' universe following the company's acquisition of the franchise's producer, MGM Studios. 

A still from 'Stargare' (Image credit: Everett Collection)
A still from 'Stargare' (Image credit: Everett Collection)

Per Variety, the show might not have taken off, but Amazon is reportedly looking at ways to further the critically-acclaimed franchise. According to insiders with knowledge of the situation, the streamer's executives were concerned that Gero's series "would not have broad appeal beyond the franchise’s already dedicated fanbase." However, Gero continues to remain under an overall deal at Amazon MGM studios and will continue developing new projects going forward. There were no details about the plot or cast at the time of writing. Joby Harold and Tory Tunnell were tapped as EPs, alongside Dean Devlin and Roland Emmerich, who co-wrote the original film which he directed as well.Brad Wright and Joe Mallozzi, longtime creative leaders within the 'Stargate' universe, served as consulting producers.

Jason Momoa in a still from 'Stargate: Atlantis' (Image credit: MGM Worldwide)
Jason Momoa in a still from 'Stargate: Atlantis' (Image credit: MGM Worldwide)

'Stargate' originally launched as a 1994 film, starring iconic names in Kurt Russell and James Spader. This was followed by 'Stargate SG-1' which aired 10 seasons, starring Richard Dean Anderson, Michael Shanks, Amanda Tapping, and Christopher Judge in key roles. Spinoff 'Stargate Atlantis' aired for five more seasons between 2004 and 2008. In related news, Gero had expressed his excitement when the show was greenlit: "Twenty years ago, my first real job in television was as a Story Editor on ‘Stargate: Atlantis,'” Gero said. “I spent five years at the franchise working across all three series, ‘Stargate’ taught me everything about making television — it’s written into my DNA. I’m beyond thrilled that Amazon MGM Studios has entrusted me with guiding this incredible franchise into its next phase. For those who’ve kept the gate active through conventions, rewatches, and unwavering faith — this one’s for you. And for those that are new to our world — I promise you’re in for something extraordinary."

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