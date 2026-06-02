MEAWW Entertainment Logo

Prime Video series 'The Challenger' casts former 'Arrested Development' star alongside Kristen Stewart

The upcoming series is inspired by the 2023 book 'The New Guys' written by Meredith E. Bagby, and with this addition, the cast in now insane.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Kristen Stewart at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (Image Source: Getty | Andreas Rentz)
Kristen Stewart at the 78th Cannes Film Festival (Image Source: Getty | Andreas Rentz)

Prime Video's upcoming limited drama series 'The Challenger' has cast a seven-time Emmy Award nominee to play a prominent role. Will Arnett will star alongside Kristen Stewart in the upcoming series, which doesn't yet have a release date. Stewart will star as the famous astronaut Sally Ride, while Arnett portrays NASA official George Abbey. The series is inspired by the Meredith E. Bagby book 'The New Guys,' which was first published in 2023. Prime Video had first greenlit 'The Challenger' in March, marking one of Stewart's most significant television roles to date. 

The official logline of 'The Challenger' reads that the series will revisit "the events leading up to the Challenger disaster, the investigation that followed, and Sally Ride’s groundbreaking journey as the first American woman in space." The series is being produced by Stewart's own Nevermind Pictures, along with Amblin Television and Big Swing Productions. As is widely known, Abbey served as NASA's director of flight operations and was also responsible for assigning Ride to the crew of a 1983 mission aboard the space shuttle Challenger. This landmark event made Ride the first American woman in space. 

A still of Will Arnett (Image Source: Fox | Drew Hermann)
A still of Will Arnett (Image Source: Fox | Drew Hermann)

Abbey then became the director of the Johnson Space Center. On the other hand, Ride flew one more space shuttle mission before joining the ground-based flight control team and supervising several additional missions. She subsequently served on the commission that investigated the tragic 1986 explosion of the Challenger. The upcoming limited series is created by Maggie Cohn of 'Impeachment: American Crime Story' and 'The Staircase' fame, and she also serves as the showrunner and writer. Cohn also executive produces in association with the series director, James Hawes. On the other hand, Valerie Stadler and Kyra Sedgwick serve as executive producers for Big Swing Productions. Dylan Meyer and Maggie McLean are producing via Nevermind Pictures, alongside Stewart and Bagby, while Amblin Television is represented by Justin Falvey and Darryl Frank.

A still of Will Arnett at the RBC amphitheatre (Image Source: Instagram | @arnettwill)
A still of Will Arnett at the RBC amphitheater (Image Source: Instagram | @arnettwill)

Arnett's most recent ventures include the feature film 'Is This Thing On', on which he also served as a co-writer, as well as acting. He also appeared on the Paramount+ show 'The Madison' as a guest. Apart from these, the 'SmartLess' co-host is also popular for his contribution to 'Twisted Metal' and 'The Morning Show,' alongside appearing in titles like '30 Rock,' 'BoJack Horseman,' and 'Arrested Development.' Elsewhere, Arnett has several upcoming projects lined up, one of which is the film 'Behemoth!' directed by Tony Gilroy. Arnett is slated to appear alongside 'The Last of Us' star Pedro Pascal, Olivia Wilde, and Matthew Lillard in 'Behemoth'. The seven-time Emmy nominee is professionally represented by CAA and Sloane Offer. 

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Has 'Not Suitable For Work' been renewed for Season 2? Everything we know about Mindy Kaling's comedy series
NEVER HAVE I EVER

Has 'Not Suitable For Work' been renewed for Season 2? Everything we know about Mindy Kaling's comedy series

Mindy Kaling, famously known for 'Never Have I Ever' and HBO's 'The S*x Lives of College Girls,' recently released her latest workplace comedy series.
8 hours ago
Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette battles memory loss in riveting 'Silo' Season 3 trailer
TV

Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette battles memory loss in riveting 'Silo' Season 3 trailer

The new clip of 'Silo' Season 3 gives us a taste to what to expect when it follows two timelines — past and present.
9 hours ago
'General Hospital' brings back major fan-favorite star after milestone episode and it's not Steve Burton
TV

'General Hospital' brings back major fan-favorite star after milestone episode and it's not Steve Burton

Steve Burton previously announced his planned hiatus from the show to spend more time with his family; however, he is back with another fan-favorite.
11 hours ago
What does ‘DTF St Louis’ stand for? Meaning explained as Jason Bateman's show wins big at Gotham TV awards
TV

What does ‘DTF St Louis’ stand for? Meaning explained as Jason Bateman's show wins big at Gotham TV awards

'DTF St. Louis' scored big at the Gotham TV Awards as it emerged victorious in two categories
14 hours ago
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 sets premiere date as new teaser hints at heartbreak and separation
OUTLANDER

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 sets premiere date as new teaser hints at heartbreak and separation

As war closes in and loved ones are torn apart, the new ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ teaser reveals a troubling fate for two fan-favorite couples
22 hours ago
When is 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' releasing? Everything we know about popstar's never-seen-before trial
TV

When is 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' releasing? Everything we know about popstar's never-seen-before trial

The documentary combines eyewitness testimony, court proceedings documents, and interviews from the prosecution and the defense.
1 day ago
Netflix drops chilling trailer for 'I Will Find You' as Sam Worthington's story takes a haunting turn
TV

Netflix drops chilling trailer for 'I Will Find You' as Sam Worthington's story takes a haunting turn

The Harlen Coben novel on which 'I Will Find You' is based was written by the author in tandem with the show's production.
1 day ago
‘The Institute’ Season 2: Ben Barnes drops major filming update on Stephen King’s supernatural thriller
TV

‘The Institute’ Season 2: Ben Barnes drops major filming update on Stephen King’s supernatural thriller

The MGM+ series is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name and features children with telepathic and telekinetic powers.
1 day ago
Where was ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 filmed? A look at the scenic locations featured in HBO’s hit drama
TV

Where was ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 filmed? A look at the scenic locations featured in HBO’s hit drama

The third and final season of 'Euphoria' was filmed all around Los Angeles and features several prominent tourist destinations
1 day ago
Will there be 'Euphoria' Season 4? Sam Levinson finally reveals show's future after heartbreaking finale
TV

Will there be 'Euphoria' Season 4? Sam Levinson finally reveals show's future after heartbreaking finale

The HBO drama premiered its first season in 2019 and returned for its sophomore season in 2022
1 day ago