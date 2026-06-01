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When is 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' releasing? Everything we know about popstar's never-seen-before trial

The documentary combines eyewitness testimony, court proceedings documents, and interviews from the prosecution and the defense.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' (Cover Image Source: Netflix)

Warning: Graphic content, readers’ discretion advised.

For several years, Michael Jackson ruled stadiums all over the world and played countless sold-out concerts, as illustrated in his recently released biopic. The King of Pop's career was consistently on the rise till he ran into controversy back in 2003. That year, one of the most beloved figures in pop culture back then was accused of multiple counts of se**al mol**tation. The allegations triggered intense media scrutiny and worldwide attention. The Michael Jackson trials and further court proceedings became the center of attention for millions of people. Although Jackson was ultimately acquitted of all the charges, the case refused to die a natural death in public memory and continues to spark interest a decade after the death of the King of Pop. 

'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' is an upcoming Netflix documentary that takes a fresh look at the trial and court proceedings. Since the case became one of the most closely followed legal cases of all time, there remains an ample repository of documentary sources and footage. The upcoming three-part documentary dissects the case by featuring interviews with all those closely associated with the case and who were in the courtroom during the proceedings. The documentary will include the testimonies of jurors, defenders, accusers, and eyewitnesses alike. One remarkable aspect of the documentary is that it presents the case from both the prosecution's and the defense's perspectives. 

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' (Image Source: Netflix)
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' (Image Source: Netflix)

Nick Green serves as the director of 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict', with Fiona Stourton as the executive producer. Speaking in an interview with Tudum, Stourton and Green said they feel the time is right to bring the case back into people's memories while also seeking to answer the questions that remain. The duo further added, "It has been 20 years since the trial of Michael Jackson, in which he was found not guilty. Yet, to this day, controversy still rages. No cameras were allowed in court, and so the public’s view of the facts at the time was filtered by commentators and presented piecemeal. It was time to take a forensic look at the trial as a whole." 

A screengrab from the trailer of 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' (Image Source: Netflix)
A screengrab from the trailer of 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' (Image Source: Netflix)

When asked about what viewers and Michael Jackson fans alike can expect from the documentary, "Anyone interested in the Michael Jackson story should feel this documentary gives them a window into what was largely a closed event and a chance to feel closer to what happened. The aim was to take the audience inside the proceedings and only speak to eyewitnesses who played a part in those events." The documentary was created by David Herman, who also serves as the showrunner and co-executive producer. The series is produced by Candle True Stories, while all three episodes have been directed by Green. 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' premieres June 3. 

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