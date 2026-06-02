Has 'Not Suitable For Work' been renewed for Season 2? Everything we know about Mindy Kaling's comedy series

Mindy Kaling, famously known for 'Never Have I Ever' and HBO's 'The S*x Lives of College Girls,' recently released her latest workplace comedy series.

'Not Suitable For Work' on Hulu is the latest series from Mindy Kaling. Building on the time-tested formula of placing a group of young adults in New York City apartment, the series features a bunch of Gen Zers trying to live their lives while navigating their careers and personal relationships. Kaling is known for her previously released shows 'Never Have I Ever,' 'The S*x Lives of College Girls,' and 'Running Point', as she draws on her experience creating hit comedies such as 'Not Suitable For Work.' The series premieres with the first three episodes dropping together on Hulu on Tuesday.

As of this writing, 'Not Suitable For Work' hasn't been renewed for Season 2 by Hulu, and no official announcement has been made in this regard. Given the contemporary entertainment landscape, streaming platforms and networks often depend on the success of the debut season to determine whether a sophomore season should be greenlit or not. Nevertheless, the official synopsis of the debut season states that the series "centers on five work-obsessed 20-somethings striving for professional success and, if they have time, personal happiness in Manhattan’s most glamorous neighborhood, Murray Hill.” The cast of the comedy series includes Avantika Vandanapu, Will Angus, Jack Martin, Jay Ellis, Nicholas Duvernay, and Ella Hunt. The debut season consists of nine episodes, which will air weekly throughout June.

Avantika Vandanapu in a still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Disney | Gwen Capistran)

Vandanapu appears as Abhinaya 'Abby' Chilukuri, also known as Abby. Being a demanding stylist's assistant doesn't leave Abby much time for herself, until she is assigned to style a young, hot actor. A potential romance begins to emerge between the two of them, but Abby must somehow balance her personal life with her professional duties. She is also seen welcoming her best friend, AJ, to the city. All this while, she doesn't forget that three attractive men are living just down the hall from her. On the other hand, AJ is more focused on advancing her career than pursuing romance. She's a financial analyst who arrives in New York City to grow her career and is mostly focused on her job.

Ella Hunt in a still from 'Not Suitable For Work' (Image Source: Disney | Cara Howe)

Angus portrays Davis Beau Bradley Barrett III, one of the trio living across the hall from Abby and AJ. Although he's also a financial analyst, his temperament makes him more of a romantic rather than a cutthroat executive. Meanwhile, Duvernay's character, Kel Washington, is a medical student, and yet his real passion lies in acting. He's consistently trying to perfect his craft on the off-chance that he'll be able to confess his love for Abby. Finally, Jack Martin portrays the character of Josh Teitelbaum. Being a privileged nepo kid, he often struggles with the privileges that come with his upbringing. 'Not Suitable For Work' is available on Hulu.