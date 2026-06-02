MEAWW Entertainment Logo

'General Hospital' brings back major fan-favorite star after milestone episode and it's not Steve Burton

Steve Burton previously announced his planned hiatus from the show to spend more time with his family; however, he is back with another fan-favorite.
BY SOUMICK MUKHERJEE
PUBLISHED 4 HOURS AGO
A still of Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)
A still of Steve Burton as Jason Morgan in 'General Hospital' (Cover Image Source: Disney | Christine Bartolucci)

'General Hospital' fans are in for a treat since two Daytime Emmy Award-winning acting virtuosi are finally returning to the soap opera. The long-running ABC soap recently celebrated the taping of its milestone 16,000th episode. To commemorate the occasion, the show's Instagram page posted a video highlighting the celebrations that took place on the set. Apart from the return of Steve Burton's Jason Morgan, the video also hinted at another fan favorite character's comeback. 

Ending her hiatus from Port Charles, Finola Hughes's Anna will now return to 'General Hospital.' This was confirmed by the celebration video, which featured both Burton and Hughes suggesting they had resumed filming. Hughes was last seen as Anna on the ABC show back in February. Burton, too, had declared around that same time that he would be taking a planned hiatus from the show after his last episode aired in March. As revealed by a source to the Soap Opera Digest, Monday was Burton's first day of work following the end of his hiatus. 

Hughes has been a part of 'General Hospital' since 1985 and has appeared as Anna on and off on the soap opera. The character was temporarily written out of the show after she ended up in a psychiatric hospital in France, falling victim to the sinister designs of Andrew Hawkes's Cullum and Carlo Rota's Sidwell. Upon the insistence of the latter duo, Anna was abd*cted and dru*ged with chloroform to make her believe that her arch-rival, Cesar Faison, played by Anders Hove, had somehow cheated death and was still alive. Despite being written off, Anna's return to the show was just a matter of time, given the popularity of her character. Earlier this year, actor Chris McKenna hinted on social media that Anna was ''on her way back.''

A still of Steve Burton and Fiona Hughes from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC | Todd Wawrychuk)
A still of Steve Burton and Finola Hughes from 'General Hospital' (Image Source: ABC | Todd Wawrychuk)

Similarly, the show has also been taking narrative steps to ensure that Anna is reintegrated into the ongoing storyline. This is confirmed by Katelyn MacMullen's Willow, who calls in a few favors and pulls some strings to ensure that the French authorities drop the pending charges against Anna. On the other hand, Burton took some time off from the show to be with his family and his wife Michelle, whom he married a year ago. His temporary exit from the show was written off as Jason became the fall guy for Rocco, as the latter had shot the WSB director Cullum in the back to prevent him from murdering Jason and Britt. Cullum eventually figured out that Jason wasn't his true assailant and that Rocco was responsible. 'General Hospital' is available on ABC

GET THE BIGGEST ENTERTAINMENT STORIES
STRAIGHT TO YOUR INBOX.

MORE STORIES

Has 'Not Suitable For Work' been renewed for Season 2? Everything we know about Mindy Kaling's comedy series
NEVER HAVE I EVER

Has 'Not Suitable For Work' been renewed for Season 2? Everything we know about Mindy Kaling's comedy series

Mindy Kaling, famously known for 'Never Have I Ever' and HBO's 'The S*x Lives of College Girls,' recently released her latest workplace comedy series.
1 hour ago
Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette battles memory loss in riveting 'Silo' Season 3 trailer
TV

Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette battles memory loss in riveting 'Silo' Season 3 trailer

The new clip of 'Silo' Season 3 gives us a taste to what to expect when it follows two timelines — past and present.
2 hours ago
What does ‘DTF St Louis’ stand for? Meaning explained as Jason Bateman's show wins big at Gotham TV awards
TV

What does ‘DTF St Louis’ stand for? Meaning explained as Jason Bateman's show wins big at Gotham TV awards

'DTF St. Louis' scored big at the Gotham TV Awards as it emerged victorious in two categories
7 hours ago
‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 sets premiere date as new teaser hints at heartbreak and separation
OUTLANDER

‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 sets premiere date as new teaser hints at heartbreak and separation

As war closes in and loved ones are torn apart, the new ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ teaser reveals a troubling fate for two fan-favorite couples
15 hours ago
When is 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' releasing? Everything we know about popstar's never-seen-before trial
TV

When is 'Michael Jackson: The Verdict' releasing? Everything we know about popstar's never-seen-before trial

The documentary combines eyewitness testimony, court proceedings documents, and interviews from the prosecution and the defense.
23 hours ago
Netflix drops chilling trailer for 'I Will Find You' as Sam Worthington's story takes a haunting turn
TV

Netflix drops chilling trailer for 'I Will Find You' as Sam Worthington's story takes a haunting turn

The Harlen Coben novel on which 'I Will Find You' is based was written by the author in tandem with the show's production.
1 day ago
‘The Institute’ Season 2: Ben Barnes drops major filming update on Stephen King’s supernatural thriller
TV

‘The Institute’ Season 2: Ben Barnes drops major filming update on Stephen King’s supernatural thriller

The MGM+ series is based on Stephen King’s novel of the same name and features children with telepathic and telekinetic powers.
1 day ago
Where was ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 filmed? A look at the scenic locations featured in HBO’s hit drama
TV

Where was ‘Euphoria’ Season 3 filmed? A look at the scenic locations featured in HBO’s hit drama

The third and final season of 'Euphoria' was filmed all around Los Angeles and features several prominent tourist destinations
1 day ago
Will there be 'Euphoria' Season 4? Sam Levinson finally reveals show's future after heartbreaking finale
TV

Will there be 'Euphoria' Season 4? Sam Levinson finally reveals show's future after heartbreaking finale

The HBO drama premiered its first season in 2019 and returned for its sophomore season in 2022
1 day ago
‘Euphoria’ Season 3 pays one final tribute to Angus Cloud’s Fezco in emotional finale episode
TV

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 pays one final tribute to Angus Cloud’s Fezco in emotional finale episode

Angus Cloud played Fezco O'Neill in the first two seasons of the award-winning series
1 day ago