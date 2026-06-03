‘The Hunting Party’ Season 3 gets major update and it’s not the news fans were hoping for

The future of ‘The Hunting Party’ is no longer a mystery, as NBC has made a final decision about the thriller after two seasons

NBC has officially pulled the plug on ‘The Hunting Party’, bringing the crime thriller to an end after two seasons. The decision arrived less than a month after the show aired the Season 2 finale on May 7. The drama centered on Rebecca “Bex” Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh), a former FBI profiler who found herself leading an elite investigative unit tasked with a nearly impossible mission. As per the synopsis, the team was assigned “to track down and capture the most dangerous killers the world has ever seen, all of whom have just escaped from ‘The Pit,’ a top-secret government prison that’s not supposed to exist.” The logline further read, “But as Bex races to catch these killers before it’s too late, she’ll discover that the one thing more twisted than the dangerous fugitives she’s chasing is the prison itself that they just escaped from… because ‘The Pit’ wasn’t just a prison.”

While the series had a dedicated audience during its run, that support was ultimately not enough to secure another season. NBC has now confirmed that the show will not return for a third installment, as per Deadline. Roxburgh led the cast throughout the drama’s run, with Nick Wechsler, Patrick Sabongui, Josh McKenzie, and Sara Garcia rounding out the main lineup. Together, the team of investigators faced threats that often extended well beyond ordinary criminal cases. Behind the camera, the project was created by JJ Bailey, who shared showrunning duties with Jake Coburn. Bailey and Coburn also served as executive producers alongside director Thor Freudenthal and writer Michael Jones Morales.

A still of Rebecca 'Bex' Henderson (Melissa Roxburgh) from 'The Hunting Party' (Image Source: NBC | Photo by David Astorga)

Meanwhile, the cancellation marks another move in NBC’s effort to shape its schedule for the upcoming television season. Network executives have been making several decisions in recent weeks as they prepare the 2026-27 lineup, and ‘The Hunting Party’ is not the only casualty. Comedy series ‘Stumble’ has also been canceled after its first season. Moreover, the medical drama ‘Brilliant Minds’ will not move forward beyond its second season. On the other side of the ledger, NBC has renewed a large portion of its established scripted slate. Among the returning series are ‘Law & Order’ and ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit’, both of which remain key pillars of NBC’s programming strategy. The network also renewed ‘Chicago Fire’, ‘Chicago Med’, and ‘Chicago P.D.’.

A still from Season 2 (Image Source: YouTube | NBC)

Elsewhere, ‘Happy’s Place’ earned another season, while ‘St. Denis Medical’ also secured a renewal. The newer project, ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins,’ will likewise continue its run. As NBC says goodbye to several shows, it is also preparing to introduce fresh titles to fill the newly opened spots on the schedule. The network has already announced four upcoming scripted series for the 2026-27 season. These include a reboot of ‘The Rockford Files,’ ‘Line of Fire’, a new drama focusing on a family connected to law enforcement, ‘Sunset P.I.’, and ‘Newlyweds,’ which will explore romance later in life.