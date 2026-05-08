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Does ‘Mortal Kombat II’ have a post-credits scene? Here’s what to know about Karl Urban’s R-rated sequel

‘Mortal Kombat II’ brings back many familiar faces from the 2021 reboot while introducing one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
A still from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)
A still from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' (Cover Image Source: YouTube | Warner Bros.)

Fans heading into theaters for ‘Mortal Kombat II’ this weekend are all asking the same question: Is there a post-credits scene? Moviegoers have been trained to sit through the credits just in case a studio sneaks in one extra surprise before the lights come on. Sometimes it is a major sequel tease, and other times it's just a quick cameo designed to create a buzz. This time, though, the audience has some clarity. Despite all the speculation surrounding the future of the franchise, ‘Mortal Kombat II’ does not include a post-credits scene, as per Just Jared. Once the movie wraps up, that is officially the end. 

A still from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)
A still from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

There’s no hidden footage, extra battle setup, or mysterious character appearances at the end. So, viewers won't miss anything if they leave immediately after the film ends. That may surprise some fans, especially because modern franchise movies rarely skip the post-credits surprise. Superhero films turned post-credit scenes into a ritual, and eventually, almost every major studio jumped on board. Still, ‘Mortal Kombat II’ seems more interested in focusing on the main event instead of saving surprises for later. The new R-rated sequel officially hit theaters on May 8 and brought back many familiar faces from the 2021 reboot while introducing one of the franchise’s most recognizable characters: Johnny Cage. 

A still from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' featuring Karl Urban (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)
A still from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' featuring Karl Urban (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

This time around, the cocky Hollywood fighter is played by Karl Urban, who steps into the role with his trademark sarcasm and personality. The sequel sees Jessica McNamee return alongside Josh Lawson, Ludi Lin, Lewis Tan, Joe Taslim, and Hiroyuki Sanada. Meanwhile, Chin Han and Tadanobu Asano also reprise their roles, with Asano once again appearing as Lord Raiden. New additions include Adeline Rudolph, Mehcad Brooks, Tati Gabrielle, and Damon Herriman. Early reactions to the film are mixed, though they lean slightly positive overall. As of May 8, the movie holds a 70 percent Critics Score on Rotten Tomatoes

A still from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)
A still from the official trailer of 'Mortal Kombat II' (Image Source: YouTube | @WarnerBros)

That number suggests that the sequel is faring better with critics than many video game adaptations have in the past. The screenplay comes from Jeremy Slater, based on the hugely popular video game series created by Ed Boon and John Tobias. Those games have remained staples for decades thanks to their over-the-top violence, bizarre mythology, and instantly recognizable fighters. Behind the scenes, the producing team includes Todd Garner, James Wan, Toby Emmerich, E. Bennett Walsh, and director Simon McQuoid. Executive producers include Michael Clear, Judson Scott, Jeremy Slater, and Lawrence Kasanoff.

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