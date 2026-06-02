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Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette battles memory loss in riveting 'Silo' Season 3 trailer

The new clip of 'Silo' Season 3 gives us a taste to what to expect when it follows two timelines — past and present.
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 2 HOURS AGO
Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette in a still from 'Silo' season 3 (Cover image credit: Apple TV)
Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette in a still from 'Silo' season 3 (Cover image credit: Apple TV)

It doesn't look good for Rebecca Ferguson's Juliette in 'Silo' Season 3's latest trailer. The new clip offers a glimpse of what to expect as the story unfolds across two timelines — past and present. The hit Apple TV sci-fi follows people in an underground silo with no knowledge of who built it, why they lead their lives underground, or what happened to the outside world. The trailer appears to show Juliette losing her memory and settling back into silo life under a new reality.

Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette in a still from 'Silo' season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV)
Rebecca Ferguson as Juliette in a still from 'Silo' Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV)

The trailer picks up from the cliffhanger finale from Season 2 when Juliette gets caught in the fire in the airlock with Bernard (Tim Robbins). The video sees Camille Sims (Alexandria Riley) conjure up a false narrative to Juliette, suggesting Camille Sims will play a larger role in Season 3. While there are fragments of Juliette's memory that sees her think about Sims' words, Camille believes the silo and everyone within it will be in danger if Juliette remembers the truth. "You were in there for three minutes. Three minutes in a box of fire," Sims tells a shaken Juliette. This is followed by her conversation with 'The Algorithm', who says, "She's had no memories for three months – other than those you've given her."

in a still from 'Silo' season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV)
Alexandria Riley as Camille Sims in a still from 'Silo' Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV)

The official synopsis reads: "In the present, Juliette Nichols (Ferguson) survives her forced 'cleaning' but returns with memory loss as the silo recovers from rebellion and faces a dangerous new threat Meanwhile, in the 'Before Times', journalist Helen Drew (Jessica Henwick) and Congressman Daniel Keene (Ashley Zukerman) uncover a conspiracy that pulls them into a chain of events with catastrophic, irreversible consequences." Returning alongside Ferguson and Robbins are Common, Harriet Walter, Avi Nash, Chinaza Uche, Shane McRae, Alexandria Riley, Rick Gomez, Remmie Milner, Clare Perkins, and Billy Postlethwaite. New cast members this season include Ashley Zukerman, Jessica Henwick, Jessica Brown Findlay, Laura Innes, Reed Birney, Morven Christie, Matt Craven, Colin Hanks, and Steve Zahn. 

Ashley Zukerman as Daniel Keene and Jessica Henwick as Helen Drew in a still fro, 'Silo' season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV)
Ashley Zukerman as Daniel Keene and Jessica Henwick as Helen Drew in a still from 'Silo' Season 3 (Image credit: Apple TV)

In related news, Ferguson also spoke about her emotional experience as the already-confirmed Season 4 wrapped filming. Speaking to Collider earlier this year, "Friday is my last day. I'm emotionally grieving, and I don't talk about it because I'll probably break down crying. I’m pushing it down," the 'Dune' star said. The Graham Yost-created series premieres Friday, July 3, with new episodes dropping weekly. The 10-episode season will conclude on September 4. 

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