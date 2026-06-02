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‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ Season 2 sets premiere date as new teaser hints at heartbreak and separation

As war closes in and loved ones are torn apart, the new ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ teaser reveals a troubling fate for two fan-favorite couples
BY IQRA SIDDIQUI
PUBLISHED 6 HOURS AGO
Screengrabs of Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield taken from the 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 2 teaser (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Starz)
Screengrabs of Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield taken from the 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 2 teaser (Cover Image Source: YouTube | @Starz)

Fans of ‘Outlander: Blood of My Blood’ now have a date to circle on the calendar. Starz has confirmed that the prequel drama will return for its second season on September 18, coinciding with World Outlander Day. Alongside the announcement, the network also released a new teaser. The upcoming chapter is set to pick up immediately after the events of the Season 1 finale. While romance remains at the center of the story, the newly released footage suggests that the road ahead will be anything but easy. One of the biggest questions left hanging at the end of the first season involved Henry Beauchamp (Jeremy Irvine) and Julia Beauchamp (Hermione Corfield).

After finding themselves unexpectedly transported to 18th-century Scotland, the pair spent much of the season trying to survive in a world far removed from everything they knew. Their journey was complicated, dangerous, and often heartbreaking, but by the final moments, they managed to find each other again at the legendary standing stones of Craigh na Dun. That reunion appeared to offer a glimmer of hope. Henry and Julia believed they might finally be able to make their way home and reunite with their young daughter, Claire. But the newly released teaser makes it clear that things are about to go terribly wrong. The footage opens with a devastated Julia, seemingly alone and holding her baby. The emotional reunion from Season 1 appears to have been short-lived. Henry is nowhere to be found, leaving Julia stranded once again and facing an uncertain future.

A screengrab of Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield taken from 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 2 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @Starz)
A screengrab of Jeremy Irvine and Hermione Corfield from the 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 2 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @Starz)

For Henry, the situation appears equally grim. He finds himself separated from Julia, struggling with feelings of despair as he searches for a way back to her. His battle is not just physical but personal as well, with the upcoming season set to explore the mental toll of his circumstances. While Henry and Julia wrestle with problems tied to time travel and survival, another couple deals with the growing threat of war. Brian Fraser (Jamie Roy) and Ellen MacKenzie (Harriet Slater) emerged as one of Season 1's most beloved duos. The pair spent much of the first season fighting against family expectations and social barriers to be together. Their relationship survived several obstacles, and for a brief moment, it seemed like they had managed to outrun the forces working against them. That victory, however, proved short-lived. 

A screengrab of Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater taken from 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 2 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @Starz)
A screengrab of Jamie Roy and Harriet Slater taken from the 'Outlander: Blood of My Blood' Season 2 teaser (Image Source: YouTube | @Starz)

Their attempt to escape together came to an abrupt halt when fiery crosses were lit across the Highlands, signaling the beginning of the Jacobite Rising of 1715. Season 2 places Brian and Ellen in an impossible position. In the past, choosing each other felt like the hardest decision they would ever have to make. Now they are being pulled in different directions by duty, loyalty, and family obligations. Brian is expected to answer the call to fight, carrying out responsibilities tied to his clan. Ellen, meanwhile, finds herself dealing with strained relationships closer to home as she attempts to repair the damage caused by her previous choices. 

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