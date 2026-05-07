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Will Daredevil be in 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'? Season 2 finale's explosive ending sparks new theory

Murdock previously made a cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as a skilled lawyer, providing legal counsel to Peter and Happy
BY AHARON ABHISHEK
PUBLISHED 7 HOURS AGO
Stills of Matt Murdock and Peter Parker in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover Image Source: Marvel)
Stills of Matt Murdock and Peter Parker in 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 and 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' (Cover Image Source: Marvel)

Contains spoilers for 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 Episode 8

'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 ended on an explosive note and, in the most unexpected move, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) revealed his identity as the masked vigilante. To save Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and bring down Wilson Fisk/Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio), Murdock confesses his identity and is subsequently incarcerated at Rikers Island. While this effectively sets up the famed "Devil in Cell Block D" storyline for an already confirmed Season 3, there might be room for another Murdock cameo in the upcoming 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day'.

A screenshot of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in the courtroom scene of Episode 8 (Image credit: Disney+)
A screenshot of Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock in the courtroom scene of Episode 8 (Image Source: Disney+)

The massive hint comes in the form of the movie's first trailer, which sees Peter Parker/Spider-Man (Tom Holland) fighting the ninja cult, called The Hand. Incidentally, these are the same villains associated with Murdock. This could suggest that Parker is possibly trying to protect Murdock in prison, or even break him out. While this is pure speculation at this point, some fans believe there is a shared history between The Hand and Daredevil. To add, Murdock also made a jaw-dropping cameo in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' as a skilled lawyer, providing legal counsel to Peter and Happy (Jon Favreau) after he gets exposed as Spider-Man. Some believe the web-slinger will now repay the favor by saving Murdock's life.

A screenshot from Spider-Man: Brand New Day (Image credit: Marvel)
A screenshot from the Spider-Man: Brand New Day trailer (Image Source: Marvel)

'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' has already confirmed the appearance of Frank Castle/The Punisher (Jon Bernthal) in the trailer. While his story arc in the plot continues to be a debated topic, the finale of 'Born Again' Season 2 hints that there might be room for another vigilante to make a quick appearance. At the time of writing, Cox is not mentioned on IMDb's cast list for the upcoming MCU film. However, there is a possibility his cameo could be kept under wraps, or the character may simply be name-dropped in the film. As for Season 3, there is no official release date yet, but the new installment is expected to premiere sometime in March 2027.

The official logline for 'Brand New Day' reads: "Four years have gone by since we last caught up with our friendly neighborhood hero. Peter Parker is no more, but Spider-Man is at the top of his game, keeping New York City safe. Things are going well for our anonymous hero until an unusual trail of crimes pulls him into a web of mystery larger than he’s ever faced before. To take on what’s ahead, Spider-Man not only needs to be at the top of his physical and mental game, but he must also be prepared to face the repercussions of his past!" The film releases in cinemas on July 31.

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