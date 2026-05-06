‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Season 2 Finale Recap: Matt vs Fisk fight is brutal — but that’s not the real twist

The Season 2 finale finds Matt Murdock taking an extreme step to expose Mayor Fisk's corruption and end his reign over New York City.

Note: The article contains 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 Episode 8 spoilers.

The closing chapter of 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 depicts a direct collision between Wilson Fisk's (Vincent D'Onofrio) authoritarian leadership and Matt Murdock's (Charlie Cox) fight for justice and redemption. Episode 8, dropped on May 5 on Disney+, features an epic showdown between good and evil. Fans expecting a hand-to-hand combat between Murdock and Fisk instead find the two men battling it out in court like 'A Few Good Men.' Titled 'The Southern Cross,' the episode is directed by Iain B. MacDonald and co-written by Dario Scardapane and Jesse Wigutow. Does Murdock find a way to end Mayor Fisk's tyrannical rule over New York City? Let's find out below:

At the start of Episode 8, Murdock, who has been hiding for the past few months, arrives in court to defend Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) from a rigged trial. Dr. Heather Glenn (Margarita Levieva) takes the stand and testifies against Page, painting her as a threat to the city. But Murdock calls Mayor Fisk to the witness stand to question his alleged criminal activities on the Red Hook free port and the sinking of the Northern Star ship, which the Mayor had earlier blamed on Daredevil. Fisk keeps his cool and dominates the interrogation by delivering his own version of "You can't handle the truth." In an act of defiance, he yells at Murdock, "No one needs to know, little man! The city is thriving under my leadership!"

A still of Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) from 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 finale (Image Source: Marvel | Photo by Jojo Whilden)

Murdock grills the mayor over using the port to smuggle military-grade weapons in and out of the city. His proof? He produces a tape by the ship's captain, Christofi Savva (Yorgos Karamihos), who had earlier revealed to Murdock and Page that he sank the ship at Fisk's orders after Daredevil jumped aboard it. But since Savva is already dead (killed by Buck Cashman), Murdock knows there is only one way to convince the judges and jury of Fisk's culpability. In a stunning move, he reveals his superhero alter-ego to the public. "I am Daredevil," he declares, leaving everyone stunned. He confirms the sale of weapons and that Fisk ordered the Northern Star to be destroyed. With the mayor exposed for his criminal enterprise, the court dismisses the case against Karen, as she was arrested under the corrupt mayor's Safer Streets initiative. The trial is the final straw for Governor Marge McCaffrey (Lili Taylor), who fires Fisk as the Mayor of New York City.

A look at Vincent D’Onofrio as Mayor Wilson Fisk (Image Source: Disney+ | Daredevil: Born Again)

On the other hand, Bullseye (Wilson Bethel) does not stay far away from the drama and makes his third attempt on the Kingpin's life just as he leaves the courthouse. Sadly, Cashman (Arty Froushan) shields his boss from the fatal shot and dies in his stead. With nothing more left to lose, Fisk gives up his charade and openly rallies his supporters to fight back on camera, but BB Urich (Genneya Walton) and Angela del Toro (Camila Rodriguez) interrupt his broadcast. New York citizens are forced to pick a side in the battle to save the city's soul. Urich uses this moment to announce that she was behind the anti-Fisk videos all along.

A still of Jessica Jones (Krysten Ritter) at the courthouse with protestors behind her (Image Source: Disney+ | Daredevil: Born Again)

The courthouse turns into a battleground as protestors storm inside, prompting Fisk to unleash his anger and vengeance like never before. He turns into a killing machine, destroying everything in his path. But when the protestors eventually manage to overwhelm him, it is Daredevil who comes to his rescue. He again appeals to Fisk to end the cycle of violence. He yells at Daredevil, "This is your retribution?!" before accepting his offer of peace. With that, the city finally celebrates the end of Fisk's reign of terror.

Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll) and Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox) sharing a happy moment in the 'Daredevil: Born Again' Season 2 finale (Image Source: Disney+ | Daredevil: Born Again)

As the finale winds down, Page and Murdock declare their love for each other before the latter is arrested for the crimes he committed as Daredevil. The last moments of the Season 2 finale catch up with the remaining characters. Heather completes her transformation into a villain by donning Muse's mask. Mr. Charles (Matthew Lillard) recruits Bullseye to his secret project overseas to replace Luke Cage (Mike Colter), who makes his long-awaited debut in Season 2. He is seen with Jones and their daughter, Danielle. As for Fisk? The former mayor is seen on the beach in Martha’s Vineyard, reminiscing about his happy life with Vanessa (Ayelet Zurer).