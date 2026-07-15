‘In The City’ finale’s two-month time jump sees Kyle and Amanda finally address split after West drama

Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke sit down in the ‘In The City’ season finale to discuss the rumors and West Wilson.

'In the City' just aired its season finale, filled with explosive moments. It had Lindsay's verbal lashings, Kenny and Gavin's confrontation, and a whole lot of 'Friendsgiving' drama. However, all the spotlight was on the estranged couple, Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke. As the trip winds down, Kyle takes over the DJ booth while Amanda heads to bed early, signifying the growing distance between the 'Summer House' alums. After coming to New York City, both head to different apartments, eerily similar to how they left from 'Summer House' Season 10. Kyle seems to have understood after a season full of ups and downs that his relationship with Amanda might actually be over for good. The finale then jumps ahead to two months, to January of this year. For those unaware, the couple put out a statement confirming their separation after four years of marriage.

Amanda and Kyle from 'In The City' (Image Source: Bravo | Charles Sykes)

Later, both are seen sitting down, days after Amanda and West Wilson confirmed their romance on March 31. The heated discussion left both extremely emotional about their relationship. For those unaware, Amanda and West's romance sent the internet into a frenzy, as she was close friends with Ciara Miller, West's ex, and Kyle was also close to West. There were several speculations about Amanda being involved with West, even before separating from Kyle. "You left me for a guy that rages three times harder," the Loverboy owner, Kyle, said in tears to Amanda. "I didn't leave you for someone else," the influencer set the record straight.

Kyle and Amanda in 'In The City' (Cover Image Source: X | Bravo)

Amanda stood ten toes down and insisted that there was no affair. "I'm not downplaying anything that I did," Amanda continued. "And how f***ed up it was with my friendship." Both of them then recounted their January split announcement. Amanda was grateful that, despite everything, they were able to get through it together "in the most messed up way." The duo was on call with each other, and Amanda posted the statement from both their accounts. Kyle confessed his part in the breakdown during the conversation. "I was no saint. I know I made things worse. I don't know if I was self-sabotaging or crying out for help or good old-fashioned spiral. I'm not proud of how I acted." Amanda added that there was not a single moment that tore them apart; multiple things led to its ultimate "demise." Kyle does believe they took the right call. He is glad that they walked out without giving each other any more false hopes.

Kyle and Amanda are sitting down to discuss their split. #InTheCity pic.twitter.com/5dv5BiVhyX — Bravo (@BravoTV) July 15, 2026

Amanda also discussed her life post the "Scamanda" scandal. "I think they hate me so much," she said, referring to the fans criticizing her betrayal of Ciara, to which Kyle replied, "I don't think it's all hate." The 'Summer House' alum was clearly overwhelmed with everything that was transpiring. "Walking over here was scary. I am literally terrified to walk outside because I'm afraid someone is going to scream in my face," Amanda revealed. She joked that at least the scandal helped Loverboy, Kyle's company, which was in dire straits some time ago. Amanda added that for her own mental health, she needs to get out and do things; otherwise, she will fall into a "dark hole." The influence is probably referring to the criticism that she is rubbing her relationship in Ciara's face.

Kyle comforted her and asked his ex to do so with people who have been around her for a long time. Amanda agreed and shared that one of the hard things about all of this was that Kyle had been that person for around a decade. Kyle assured her that if she wanted, he would be there for her. "Maybe me, you, West and Salley [Carson] can all get dinner together," Amanda said with a smirk, hinting at his hookup with the 'Southern Charm' star. Kyle made a face at that comment and finally took Amanda's leave. The exes seem to part on a good note, but it seems that things soured by the time the reunion was shot. The fiery reunion sees Amanda accusing Kyle of cheating. To get the full context, fans need to tune in to Bravo on Tuesday, July 21, at 8 p.m. ET.