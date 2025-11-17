‘Sister Wives’ star slams Kody for trying to ‘silence’ her over Coyote Pass drama: ‘I wasn’t willing to…’

Sister Wives' Meri Brown alleges Kody Brown and Robyn Brown asked her to sign a confidentiality agreement over Coyote Pass sale

Ever since 'Sister Wives' debuted in 2010, the show has witnessed countless controversies, but nothing has matched the conflict Coyote Pass brought. Kody Brown and his ex-wives, Janelle and Meri Brown, had an exhausting battle for the division of the property. However, after a long back-and-forth and a tense legal dispute, it seemed the issue had finally been resolved, but the show reveals it’s far from over. The tension only escalates when Meri opens up in the latest episode about being asked to sign a confidentiality agreement, a revelation no one saw coming.

A screenshot of Meri and Kody Brown from 'Sister Wives' episode (Image Source: YouTube | @tlc)

In a new 'Sister Wives' Season 20 sneak peek released on Friday, November 14, Meri reveals she was pressured to sign a confidentiality agreement during the sale of the Coyote Pass property, as per Prime Timer. Speaking to the TLC cameras, Meri says, "He’s [Kody's] putting the whole f*****g thing on me, that I slowed it down, that I'm the problem. But it had to do with the fact that they were trying to get me to sign a confidentiality agreement that I was not willing to agree to. Why do you want me to sign a confidentiality agreement? Why are you trying to silence me?"

The clip hinted that the Coyote Pass land sale was affected by more than just Kody's tension with his former wives. Notably, the Browns originally purchased the property in 2018 to build a shared home for their plural family, but those plans collapsed after Christine, Janelle, and Meri left Kody. Although the conflict over the land has continued on the show, it was confirmed in April 2025 that the property ultimately sold for $1.5 million, as per People.

The report suggested that the property records confirm the land was officially sold for $1.5 million in April. Notably, Janelle has been outspoken about her distrust of Kody throughout the Coyote Pass sale process. Even though everyone helped pay for the land, she admitted in a December 2024 episode that she doubted Kody would divide it fairly. Kody himself previously confessed he considered "screwing" Janelle over, but said his only remaining wife, Robyn Brown, stopped him. In the Sunday, April 20 episode, Janelle explained she couldn't "fully move on" from Kody until the property was sold, especially as she prepared to move to North Carolina.

She stressed that Coyote Pass was one of her last remaining "ties to Flagstaff anymore," adding, "I am really just ready to be resolved and have this property sold. I don't want to have to think about Kody anymore. I don't want to have to talk to him, interact with him, or do anything." She concluded, "As long as that property remains a source of contention, I can't fully move on."