‘DWTS’ made a major switch two days before the cast reveal — and we think it could cost one contestant

A last-minute shake-up nearly changed the entire ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 34 lineup; here’s what really happened

The Season 34 cast of ‘Dancing With the Stars’ is officially set, but the final lineup wasn’t as straightforward as it looked on paper. Behind the 'Good Morning America' reveal was a shake-up that almost changed the season entirely. One of the biggest surprises came from Lauren Jauregui. She admitted she was added to the show only two days before the official announcement, according to Collider. The ‘Fifth Harmony’ alum shared her whirlwind entry with fans on Instagram, posting a snapshot alongside her professional partner, Brandon Armstrong, and writing: “Found out I was going on a new adventure on MONDAY! Flew out to New York Tuesday morning.”

For longtime ‘DWTS’ viewers, the revelation explains why Jauregui was noticeably missing from the group promotional shoot that featured the rest of the cast. Her last-minute casting has stirred speculation online about who might have been cut or shuffled to make room. While ‘DWTS’ has always had behind-the-scenes adjustments, co-host Alfonso Ribeiro hinted that this season’s lineup went through more last-minute changes than usual. “It’s ever-changing, and there were some pairings that were different three weeks ago,” Ribeiro told US Weekly. He explained that producers frequently tinker with the roster right up until the first meeting between stars and their pros.

He added, “Things continue to evolve as new people come in, and you realize, ‘Oh, actually, this is a better pairing than that pairing.’ And they work on it right up until the final day.” For Jauregui, the challenge is amplified by the fact that many of her competitors have been rehearsing for weeks. “I haven’t unfortunately gotten to get in [the studio] with Brandon yet, but we’re gonna get there,” she said in the interview with US Weekly. Still, she remains upbeat, insisting she feels more excited than nervous about the process. Support is already pouring in from her former ‘Fifth Harmony’ bandmates.

Jauregui revealed that she broke the news to Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Normani on the morning of the announcement. All three know what it’s like to juggle stage demands, and in Normani and Brooke’s cases, what it’s like to face the ‘DWTS’ ballroom. Normani placed third with Val Chmerkovskiy in Season 24, while Brooke also reached third place with Sasha Farber in Season 28. Fans are already speculating that Jauregui might keep that ‘Fifth Harmony’ streak alive and land in third herself. Fellow contestant Danielle Fishel of ‘Boy Meets World’ fame even confirmed the timing twist, noting that Jauregui was missing from their promo materials and rehearsals.

The casting news comes fresh off a mini ‘Fifth Harmony’ reunion that had fans buzzing. Just days before the ‘DWTS’ announcement, Jauregui joined Brooke, Jane, and Normani on stage during the Jonas Brothers’ ‘Greetings From Your Hometown Tour’ stop in Dallas, performing their 2016 hit ‘Work From Home.’ While her pop background may give her rhythm, ballroom technique is a different beast. Hip-hop and stage choreography lean on performance energy, while ‘DWTS’ demands a strict frame, precision, and partnering skills. Fortunately for Jauregui, Armstrong has guided many celebrities with little or no ballroom experience.

Last season, he helped ‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ star Chandler Kinney place third. For Jauregui, the challenge ahead is steep, but she enters with a loyal fan base, a determined mindset, and a partner who knows how to guide underdogs to success. Whether she can keep up with stars who’ve had weeks of head start remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: her dramatic last-minute entry has already made Season 34 one of the most unpredictable in recent memory. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ premieres Tuesday, September 16, on ABC, with episodes streaming on Hulu and Disney+.