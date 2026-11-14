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‘Law & Order: SVU’ showrunner addresses Benson and Stabler’s future after 600th episode

‘Law & Order: SVU’ showrunner Michele Fazekas addresses Benson and Stabler’s future after their emotional reunion in the milestone 600th episode
BY SOMDATTA MAITY
UPDATED 58 MINUTES AGO
Mariska Hargitay as Benson and Christopher Meloni as Stabler in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ (Cover Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)
Mariska Hargitay as Benson and Christopher Meloni as Stabler in ‘Law & Order: SVU’ (Cover Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)

'Law & Order: Special Victims Unit' (SVU) just aired its momentous 600th episode. Fans tuned in in large numbers not only to celebrate the milestone, but also to see the highly anticipated reunion of Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) and Olivia Benson (Mariska Hargitay). The couple is probably one of the oldest will-they-won't-they duos to grace the small screen. For over two decades, fans have hoped that they will finally make things official. Unfortunately, the recent episode, titled 'Obedience', does not fulfill their wishes. The couple part ways again, and according to the showrunner, there is no reunion on the cards at least this season.

A still of Stabler from SVU (Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)

The duo reunites because of a 1998 homicide case. This time Benson wasn't looking for a culprit. She was the culprit alongside Stabler. Turns out they made several mistakes during the investigation that landed the wrong man behind bars. She wanted to correct her wrongs alongside her previous partner. She caught up with him and dropped a bomb on their fans. The duo hasn't talked since Cragen's funeral, which happened during the Season 27 premiere. Things got so heated that Stabler flat-out said to Benson, "We're not friends." This was too much for Benson, and she walked off. Stabler stops her, and she convinces him to team up with her.

The investigation revealed that Stabler made several mistakes while interrogating the wrong suspect. As they argue over the case, the past comes to the surface, and how Stabler shut her out all those years ago. Benson mourned that she trusted him all those years ago. The trust eventually hurt both her personal and professional life. "I didn't follow my instinct because I thought you knew better, which is my fault," Benson said. After an intense argument, the partners got on the same page and finally managed to catch the abusive priest who killed the nun all those years ago. The wrongfully arrested man was freed.

A still of Stabler and Benson from SVU (Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)

Benson and Stabler regrouped in her office. Stabler told her that he was moving to Arizona to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. He also offered Benson and her son the chance to join her. Benson was surprised, but clearly didn't want to leave. Stabler understood and ended their reunion with, "Goodbye, Captain." This seems to be it for the fan-favorite couple in Season 28. Showrunner Michele Fazekas told TV Line that this is the end of the road for Stabler this season. "No, not this season... We've told that story. [Stabler] has got his assignment, which is to go work on some stuff. And I think he will," he said.

A still of Stabler and Benson from SVU (Image Source: NBC | Virginia Sherwood)

Fans are sad about the development, as Stabler isn't in the position to give Benson what she wants. He is struggling with his brother's death and his mother's dementia. Benson also doesn't seem to trust her old partner. Fazekas tells fans that there could be a future where the characters are together. "Oh, it certainly could. I'm not saying we'll see that. I honestly don't know. I have to really try and follow where the characters take us rather than try and jam them into where we want them to go," she said. To find out what happens next with Stabler and Benson, tune in every Thursday at 9:00 p.m. ET on NBC.

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