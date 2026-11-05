‘Off Campus’ Season 2 sets Prime Video release date as Allie and Dean take the lead

‘Off Campus’ is heading back to Briar, with a new romance taking shape and familiar faces returning for the next chapter.

At Briar, hockey practice is only part of the schedule. ‘Off Campus’ has just as much room for fake dating, friendship, and the romances developing around the team. Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham led the first season, but their friends are getting their turn. Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis will take the lead when the Prime Video series returns for Season 2.

The next chapter premieres April 28, 2027. Mika Abdalla and Stephen Kalyn return as Allie and Dean, whose relationship will drive the season. The date puts the show back on screens less than a year after its May 13 debut. Prime Video renewed the Elle Kennedy adaptation in February, before viewers had met its college hockey players and their circle of friends.

Season 1 had already started making room for the next couple. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Kalyn said, “I consider [episode six] a pilot episode or a soft launch for season two and what you’re going to expect.” Their story draws from ‘The Score,’ the third novel in Kennedy’s ‘Off Campus’ series. The adaptation is moving to Allie and Dean after opening with Hannah and Garrett’s fake-dating romance from ‘The Deal.’

That shift comes with familiar faces still in the picture. Ella Bright and Belmont Cameli return as Hannah and Garrett, while Antonio Cipriano and Jalen Thomas Brooks are back as John Logan and John Tucker. India Fowler joins the series regular cast as Grace Ivers, Logan’s romantic interest. Josh Heuston, who played Hannah’s crush during a one-season arc, is not returning.

The supporting cast also brings back several connections around Briar. Julia Sarah-Stone returns as Jules, Logan’s younger sibling who runs the college’s gossip account, alongside Khobe Clarke as Beau Maxwell and Miles Gutierrez-Riley as Dexter. Phillipa Soo joins in a recurring role as Scarlett, a theatre artist guest directing a play in the college’s drama department. Charlie Evans will guest star as Dean’s hockey rival Hunter Davenport, while Shay Rudolph will guest star as Dean’s younger sister, Summer.

The series reportedly reached 36 million viewers worldwide in its first 12 days, according to Amazon. Creator Louisa Levy continues as co-showrunner and executive producer alongside Gina Fattore. Temple Hill’s Wyck Godfrey, Marty Bowen, and James Seidman also executive produce, along with Leanna Billings and Neal Flaherty. Season 1 is streaming on Prime Video for viewers who want to catch up on Hannah and Garrett's romance.